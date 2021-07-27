Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Darren Mowbray named new head of recruitment at Aberdeen

By Paul Third
July 27, 2021, 2:14 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Pittodrie Stadium.
Pittodrie Stadium.

Aberdeen have appointed Darren Mowbray as the club’s new head of recruitment.

Mowbray, younger brother of former Celtic and Hibernian manager Tony, is currently a senior member of Burnley‘s football operation, focusing on both European and domestic recruitment.

He has previously held senior roles at Middlesbrough and Leeds United as well as serving as head of recruitment and football development with Key Sports Management.

Mowbray is relishing the new challenge with the Dons.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Aberdeen Football Club at such an exciting time.

“The club’s data driven focus to player recruitment, incorporated with targeted live scouting is crucial in modern day football and is strongly aligned with my own background, experiences and skillset.

“The aim is to bring into line recruitment throughout the academy to the first team, which will allow us to continue producing exciting homegrown players, supplemented with talent from other markets.

“It’s a unique opportunity for me to be joining such an ambitious, forward-thinking club and I can’t wait to get started”.

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is delighted to have Mowbray on board.

Steven Gunn

Gunn said: “This was a critical appointment for us, so it was no surprise we received such a large volume of applications from some high calibre candidates.

“Darren clearly has an outstanding CV and his experience across multiple markets will undoubtedly be of benefit to us.

“His early experience at Leeds United as head of performance analysis also uniquely places him to complement our data-led approach to player recruitment with ‘traditional’ scouting and networking.

“Darren will focus on developing our scouting network and reach, enhancing our scouting data analysis and will also work with the existing academy recruitment structure and head of academy recruitment, Jim Fraser, to ensure a consistency of approach to our player recruitment processes.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the team at Pittodrie and I’m sure he will play a pivotal role in helping Aberdeen achieve its ambitions on the pitch.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.