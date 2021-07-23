Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poll shows people want end to social distancing but happy to keep wearing masks

By Ana Da Silva
July 23, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Nicola Sturgeon will speak on Tuesday
Results from a survey show people want an end to social distancing, but would be happy to continue wearing their face masks.

We asked readers what they thought about the recent changes in Covid restrictions as Scotland moved to Level 0 – and hundreds responded.

There were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government.

Some of which included hospitality shutting at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected, the physical distance requirement will be one meter and the wearing of face coverings to remain “for some time to come”.

Face masks versus physical distancing

When readers were asked if the social distancing rule change from two-metre to one-metre was too soon, just right, or if it should be removed – 49% answered it should be removed.

However, when asked if they would be “happy to keep wearing a mask” for the foreseeable future – 55% said yes.

The first minister said wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will continue in Scotland.

When asked if masks will be around until Christmas, Deputy First Minister John Swinney answered that it was “perfectly conceivable.”

Split opinions on modified restrictions

Venues will close at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected.

More than 100 of the 240 people who took our survey said closing times should be later, but less than half of those polled said it was “just right”.

When it came to determining if the decision to do away with pre-booking for a spot at the pub, three-quarters agreed with the lifting of this restriction.

With wedding season in full swing, we asked the public what they thought about guest lists increasing by 100 more attendees.

Almost half of the responses showed people thought it was “just right”, while a smaller percentage thought there should be able to expand the invitee list.

