IN PICTURES: Aberdeen fans finally make return to Pittodrie for Euro clash with BK Hacken

By Ryan Cryle
July 22, 2021, 7:28 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Aberdeen fans in the stands during the Europa Conference League qualifier with BK Hacken.
Aberdeen fans in the stands during the Europa Conference League qualifier with BK Hacken.

The Aberdeen fans have finally returned to Pittodrie this evening, with 5,665 members of the Red Army in attendance for the Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken.

Supporters had to arrive early and queue up with a negative lateral flow test in hand to get into the ground. The lines for the South and Merkland Stands snaked back as far as King Street – but the Dons diehards were undeterred.

Since the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, only 300 fans had been able to watch the Dons in person. Those lucky few attended a clash with Kilmarnock in the first half of last season.

However, most have been forced to watch their team via digital means – on TVs, laptops and mobile phones.

Despite the enforced advancement of streaming in Scotland over the coronavirus pandemic, it will still have been a poor substitute for being in the old stadium.

Chairman Dave Cormack said recently he was hopeful of a full house at Pittodrie for the Premiership clash with Ross County on August 28, the second home league game of the new season, while another 5,665 are expected to be allowed in for the Premiership opener with Dundee United next weekend.

However, tonight’s crowd were the first to return and here are some of the best images captured of them:

