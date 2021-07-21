Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Max Barry pleased to be given a chance at Buckie Thistle

By Callum Law
July 21, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Max Barry, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Aberdeen
Max Barry, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Aberdeen

Max Barry is grateful for the opportunity he’s been given at Buckie Thistle.

The former Aberdeen midfielder was signed by the Jags in January and has been given a chance to show what he is capable of in the Highland League.

Barry, 19, has started Buckie’s first two competitive games this season against Aberdeen and Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup carried over from last term.

Graeme Stewart’s side start their Highland League campaign against Lossiemouth at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Barry said: “I’m very pleased to get a chance at Buckie.

“I feel like I’ve shown up well in training and worked hard.

“I’m grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity to show that on the pitch in the first couple of games.

“Hopefully if I get more opportunities I can make the most of them.”

Jags weren’t clinical

Buckie have won once and lost once in the two Aberdeenshire Cup ties they have played.

They defeated Aberdeen, but then lost on penalties to Formartine in the semi-final of the competition after failing to take their chances.

Barry added: “There were positives we could take from that game (against Formartine).
“We dominated the game with the ball, but we didn’t take our chances when we should have.

“That’s something we need to work on and improve.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.