Home

Aberdeen draw 0-0 with St Johnstone in final friendly before European tie

By Sean Wallace
July 16, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen drew 0-0 with St Johnstone at Cormack Park
Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw in a closed-door friendly with St Johnstone at Cormack Park in their final warm-up game before European action.

The Reds have drawn both their pre-season friendlies, having been held 1-1 by Championship Inverness Caley Thistle last week.

The Dons host Swedish side BK Hacken in the Uefa Europa Conference League in front of 5,665 fans at Pittodrie on Thursday.

That second qualifying round first leg tie will offer Dons fans the first glimpse of Stephen Glass’ new-look side as both friendly games have been behind closed doors.

An Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park under the guidance of boss Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen were set to play a friendly double-header today.

Glass’ side were initially scheduled to play English Championship side Reading at 1.30pm with Scottish Cup and League Cup-winners St Johnstone following at 6.30pm.

However. the friendly against the English second tier side was cancelled after three positive Covid-19 results were recorded within the Reading camp.

It is the second friendly to be cancelled after the plug was pulled on a match against Cove Rangers due to Covid-19 issues at the League One side.

Aberdeen subsequently moved the St Johnstone friendly to 1.30pm today, although temperatures were so high water breaks were required.

