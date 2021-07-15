Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash on A96

Police were called to an incident on the A96 at around 8pm.
The incident was a one-vehicle crash south of Keith on Thursday, July 15.
The road, which runs between Aberdeen and Inverness, is closed in both directions while police investigate the scene.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route at this time.
UPDATE❗️⌚️20:55
The #A96 remains CLOSED⛔️ both ways due to a serious RTC just south of Keith.
Emergency services are on scene. Please #UseAltRoute meantime. @NETrunkRoads
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 15, 2021