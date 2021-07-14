Driver stopped by police after being clocked going 107mph on A90

A driver travelling at 107mph was stopped by police on a section of the A90.

On Tuesday, officers clocked the speeding motorist at 107mph on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as they carried out speed checks.

As a result, police say the driver will be reported for the alleged offence.

In March, we reported that seven drivers were charged with dangerous driving after they were caught travelling between speeds of 90 and 122mph on the same road.

The incidents come as over 2,300 drivers were caught by average speed cameras in 2019 on the A90, where there are 30 live cameras across 51.5 miles with the aim of helping to reduce the number of collisions.

Speaking at the time of the shocking figures, Julie Smith, from the North Safety Camera Unit, said that while the speed cameras had led to a significant decrease in the number of motorists exceeding the speed limit, they were still “disappointed” by the number of detected speeding vehicles on the A90.

Safety Cameras Scotland also revealed that 153 people were reported to the Procurator Fiscal during the first three months of 2019, with a total of 1,099 fixed penalty notices, generating a total of £109,000.