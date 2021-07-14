Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver stopped by police after being clocked going 107mph on A90

A driver travelling at 107mph was stopped by police on a section of the A90.
By Kirstin Tait
July 14, 2021, 10:41 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Police stopped a driver on a section of the A90 as they reached speeds of 107mph.
On Tuesday, officers clocked the speeding motorist at 107mph on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as they carried out speed checks.

As a result, police say the driver will be reported for the alleged offence.

In March, we reported that seven drivers were charged with dangerous driving after they were caught travelling between speeds of 90 and 122mph on the same road.

The incidents come as over 2,300 drivers were caught by average speed cameras in 2019 on the A90, where there are 30 live cameras across 51.5 miles with the aim of helping to reduce the number of collisions.

Speaking at the time of the shocking figures, Julie Smith, from the North Safety Camera Unit, said that while the speed cameras had led to a significant decrease in the number of motorists exceeding the speed limit, they were still “disappointed” by the number of detected speeding vehicles on the A90.

Safety Cameras Scotland also revealed that 153 people were reported to the Procurator Fiscal during the first three months of 2019, with a total of 1,099 fixed penalty notices, generating a total of £109,000.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

