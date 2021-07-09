Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

BK Hacken sign former Torino midfielder to strengthen for Aberdeen Euro clash

By Sean Wallace
July 9, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.

BK Hacken have signed midfielder Samuel Gustafson from Italian side Cremonese to strengthen for their Euro clash with Aberdeen.

The Dons host the Swedish top-flight side at Pittodrie in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday July 22.

BK Hacken have today secured former Swedish under-21 international Gustafson on a three-year deal.

Gustafson’s international clearance will be processed on July 15, allowing him to make his debut against IFK Norkopping, just four days before facing the Dons in the Granite City.

The 26-year-old previously spent three seasons with Serie A side Torino and made nine starts in the Italian top-flight.

Gustafson had successful loan spells in Italy with Perugia and Hellas Verona.

He began his career at BK Hacken and new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo has moved to take him back to the Gothenburg side.

Gustafson won the Swedish Cup with BK Hacken in 2016 before securing a big money move to Torino.

During his time at Hellas Verona, he helped the club secure promotion to Serie A.

BK Hacken moved off the foot of the Swedish Allsvenskan at the weekend with a 2-1 home defeat of AIK.

Back at BK Hacken to win the title

It was new manager Hogmo’s first competitive game in charge, having taken over the side during the Swedish summer break.

Gustafson insists he returned to the club chasing league title glory.

He told the club’s website: ” I want to win the Allsvenskan with Hacken, that is the goal.

“I have longed to come home to Sweden again.

“It has been fun to play abroad, but now it feels very stimulating to be able to come home.

“It will be good to be part of BK Hacken and continue to build.”

A midfielder in his ‘prime’

BK Hacken Sports Manager Martin Ericsson is confident they have signed a player in his “prime” ahead of the European clash.

Ericsson said: “It is fantastic that we get Samuel home in his prime.

“He is a talented football player, who has matured and developed during his years in Italy.

“He will be a positive addition to the squad with his qualities and his routine.

“He believes in what we are building and comes home to make a difference in BK Hacken.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.