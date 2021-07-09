BK Hacken sign former Torino midfielder to strengthen for Aberdeen Euro clash

BK Hacken have signed midfielder Samuel Gustafson from Italian side Cremonese to strengthen for their Euro clash with Aberdeen.

The Dons host the Swedish top-flight side at Pittodrie in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday July 22.

BK Hacken have today secured former Swedish under-21 international Gustafson on a three-year deal.

Gustafson’s international clearance will be processed on July 15, allowing him to make his debut against IFK Norkopping, just four days before facing the Dons in the Granite City.

The 26-year-old previously spent three seasons with Serie A side Torino and made nine starts in the Italian top-flight.

📸 — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 9, 2021

Gustafson had successful loan spells in Italy with Perugia and Hellas Verona.

He began his career at BK Hacken and new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo has moved to take him back to the Gothenburg side.

Gustafson won the Swedish Cup with BK Hacken in 2016 before securing a big money move to Torino.

During his time at Hellas Verona, he helped the club secure promotion to Serie A.

BK Hacken moved off the foot of the Swedish Allsvenskan at the weekend with a 2-1 home defeat of AIK.

Back at BK Hacken to win the title

It was new manager Hogmo’s first competitive game in charge, having taken over the side during the Swedish summer break.

Gustafson insists he returned to the club chasing league title glory.

He told the club’s website: ” I want to win the Allsvenskan with Hacken, that is the goal.

“I have longed to come home to Sweden again.

“It has been fun to play abroad, but now it feels very stimulating to be able to come home.

“It will be good to be part of BK Hacken and continue to build.”

A midfielder in his ‘prime’

BK Hacken Sports Manager Martin Ericsson is confident they have signed a player in his “prime” ahead of the European clash.

Ericsson said: “It is fantastic that we get Samuel home in his prime.

“He is a talented football player, who has matured and developed during his years in Italy.

“He will be a positive addition to the squad with his qualities and his routine.

“He believes in what we are building and comes home to make a difference in BK Hacken.”