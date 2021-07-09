Regional breakdown: More than 3,200 new Covid cases recorded across Scotland but north health boards see tiny dip

Scotland has recorded more than 3,200 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily figures released by the Scottish Government show cases have increased by 414, with a total of 3,216 registered across the country.

A further 93 Covid patients were admitted to hospital overnight as seven patients were rushed to intensive care.

Raigmore, Dr Gray’s and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are currently at capacity and at “code black”, with patients told to stay away unless it is urgent.

And today, NHS Grampian’s chief executive Caroline Hiscox warned it will take years, not months, to clear the backlog of surgeries postponed as a result of the pandemic.

Health boards in Grampian, Highland and Orkney have seen a tiny dip in cases over the last 24 hours.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian, which recorded the fifth highest number of Covid cases in Scotland, has 213 new cases, down five from Thursday.

NHS Highland has recorded 100 cases, down by four.

In the islands, the number of positive cases also dropped.

Three new cases were recorded by NHS Orkney, a reduction of two, while NHS Shetland registered one.

NHS Western Isles confirmed two new cases of the virus; an increase of one infection from the previous day.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 10,325 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 3,911,187.

Meanwhile, 2,843,938 Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 18,052 received the second dose of their vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.