Aberdeen supporters divided on who captain should be for new season

By Sean Wallace
July 9, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Manager Stephen Glass alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.
Manager Stephen Glass alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

Aberdeen supporters are divided on who should be the club captain for the upcoming season.

Boss Stephen Glass has confirmed he has yet to make a decision on who will skipper the club, although Joe Lewis still holds the armband – for now.

Glass confirmed he has a decision on the captaincy to make before the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken on Thursday July 22.

The Pittodrie gaffer highlighted six “leaders” at the club who are potential candidates for the captaincy:

  • Joe Lewis
  • Scott Brown
  • Andy Considine
  • Declan Gallagher
  • Christian Ramirez
  • Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The Red Army are divided on who should lead out the Dons at Pittodrie in that second qualifying round first leg tie – and beyond.

Supporters seem to favour former Celtic captain Brown, ex-Motherwell skipper Gallagher and long-serving Dons defender Considine.

@MWilson1903 insists Brown, who led Celtic to nine-in-a-row and an historic Quadruple Treble, is the outstanding candidate and will bring  “everything we have missed in an on-field captain”:

@dondeal28 agrees that summer signing Brown, who penned a two-year deal in a player-coach role, should be captain.

He said: “Has to be Brown. I’m not normally a fan of new signings being made captain, but he is an exception as I like his style and think he will demand a lot from his teammates.”

@WitzSado is also in favour of former Scotland skipper Brown leading out the Dons, saying: “Broony without a doubt. Only one candidate for me.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass with player/coach Scott Brown during the first day of pre-season.

@iandavidson1982 insists it is a “no contest” as the 36-year-old led Celtic to an historic nine Premiership titles in a row, saying: “Imagine signing Scott Brown then giving the armband to someone else.

“Got to be Brown surely. Captain of a side that’s win 9 in a row, surely no contest.”

@CraigDons32 wants manager Glass to go with a combination of two midfielders –  Brown as skipper with Scotland U21 international Lewis Ferguson as his No.2

However, he accepts Ferguson could yet exit Pittodrie having slapped in a transfer request this summer after the club rejected a £2m bid from Premier League Watford, saying: “It’s got to be Scott Brown, with Ferguson as vice captain (if he stays). Failing that McCrorie as vice.”

Andy Considine a popular choice

Scotland international defender Considine is also a popular choice with supporters.

Last season Considine moved up to fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list behind only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark.

Considine is set to enter his 19th season in the Aberdeen first team.

@YungConsidine insists the long-serving stopper is a ‘club hero’ who should receive the captaincy, saying: “Considine should take the armband, model professional to lead by example, so many appearances and a club hero in general.

“Makes sense for him to lead the team out imo.

“Scott Brown shouldn’t need the armband to have a great influence.”

@PaulCoull87 agrees, saying: “Considine all day long, not a fan of keepers being captain and other 4 don’t know what it is to play for Dons yet.”

New signing Christian Ramirez (R) with Andy Considine during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

@DaveO1995 said: “Considine deserves it after his service to the club.”

@scottyfe reckons “biggest Dandy” Considine should get the nod, saying: “Definitely Considine, no question.

“Brand new players to the club should not be made captain imo.

“Andy is the biggest dandy there, shouldn’t even be a debate.”

However, @Lewispaton17 doesn’t agree, stating: “Being a “dandy” doesn’t merit you to be the captain.”

Declan Gallagher a candidate for fans

There is also backing from supporters for Gallagher to get the captaincy, having led the Steelmen prior to arriving at Pittodrie on a tw0-year contract.

Capped nine times, Gallagher was part of Steve Clarke’s 26-man Scotland squad at Euro 2020, although he did not get game time at the tournament.

@kieranhopeabz reckons the captaincy should go to Brown or Gallagher, stating: “Brown or Gallagher for me.

“Joe Lewis form hasn’t been there since taking the captaincy. Considine a close 3rd.

“Let Ramirez and JET focus on scoring goals.”

@CaroleInnesO believes Gallagher should lead out the Dons, saying: “Gallagher. Doubt Brown will play every game. Not keen on strikers being captains either.”

Who do you think should be Aberdeen captain?

Should Glass retain faith with Lewis, who has served the Dons with distinction, and given his all both on and off the field?

Or should there be a change with an outfield player given the armband?

If so – who?

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.