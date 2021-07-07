GALLERY: The best images as Aberdeen gear up for first pre-season friendly with training session at Cormack Park

Aberdeen are gearing up for their first friendly of pre-season tomorrow with the Dons set to take on Championship Inverness Caley Thistle behind closed doors at Cormack Park.
The photographers were at the Reds state-of-the-art training ground once again this morning to watch boss Stephen Glass – as well as coaches Allan Russell, Henry Apaloo and Neil Simpson, and player-coach Scott Brown – put the rebuilt squad through their paces.
We’ve compiled a selection of the best images from the session, including the likes of midfielder Brown, striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and playmaker Ryan Hedges in full flight during one drill.
Take a look at the pictures below:
