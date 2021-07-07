GALLERY: The best images as Aberdeen gear up for first pre-season friendly with training session at Cormack Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

GALLERY: The best images as Aberdeen gear up for first pre-season friendly with training session at Cormack Park

By Ryan Cryle
July 7, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Jay-Emmanuel Thomas sprints during Aberdeen training.
Aberdeen are gearing up for their first friendly of pre-season tomorrow with the Dons set to take on Championship Inverness Caley Thistle behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

The photographers were at the Reds state-of-the-art training ground once again this morning to watch boss Stephen Glass – as well as coaches Allan Russell, Henry Apaloo and Neil Simpson, and player-coach Scott Brown – put the rebuilt squad through their paces.

We’ve compiled a selection of the best images from the session, including the likes of midfielder Brown, striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and playmaker Ryan Hedges in full flight during one drill.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Stephen Glass, Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo walk out to the pitch for Aberdeen training.
The Dons squad stretch off.
Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in action during training.
Player-coach Scott Brown with Neil Simpson watching on.
New striker Christian Ramirez, with young full-back Kieran Ngwenya behind.
Jack Gurr and Niall McGinn in action.
Ross McCrorie on the run.
Brown prepares to take part in a drill.
Brown again, this time as the man in the middle.
Midfielder Dylan McGeouch.
Stephen Glass and Neil Simpson having a laugh.

 

 

