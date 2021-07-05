Covid: Animated maps show how north and north-east case rate has changed since the start of the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Covid: Animated maps show how north and north-east case rate has changed since the start of the pandemic

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
July 5, 2021, 4:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

Covid case rates are increasing exponentially in Scotland. We took a look at how these rates have changed across Aberdeen and the north east, going back to the start of the pandemic.

We’ve put together animated maps which help to put the current case rates into context. Click play on them to see the complete timeline.

By local authority area, Dundee City currently has the highest seven day case rate per 100,000 population. The map below shows how the distribution has changed over time.

For a more localised picture we analysed date from Public Health Scotland which shows the rates in smaller neighbourhood areas.

North and North East

Cases in the North and North East have not seen the same kind of increases as in other areas such as Dundee and Edinburgh. However, there are some areas with high rates.

The highest current rates are in the Cove North neighbourhood, which has a rate per 100,000 people of 998. At the other end of the scale, the North East has many areas that have so few cases the rate has been suppressed by Public Health Scotland.

The animated map below shows the timeline of the case rate across the region, showing the times when there have been very few cases at all and the various surges across the different waves of the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.