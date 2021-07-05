Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional breakdown: More than 200 Covid cases in Grampian as numbers across Scotland drop

By Michelle Henderson
July 5, 2021, 2:28 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A total of 2,372 new covid cases have been recorded across Scotland in the latest 24 hours.
More than 200 new Covid cases have been recorded in Grampian over the last 24 hours.

The health board accounted for the highest number of cases across the north of Scotland, with 209.

However, this is well down on last week’s high of 322 – and far below the cases recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow (601) and NHS Lothian (561).

According to the daily figures released by the Scottish Government today, there were 2,372 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the last 24 hours – down 354 from Sunday.

NHS Highland reported 75 new cases, while the Western Isles and Shetland had two each. Orkney has none, for the second day in a row.

Vaccination roll-out

Across Scotland 11, 636 people received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, taking the total to 3,869, 223.

Meanwhile, 11, 980 have received their second dose, meaning 2,774, 136 of adults are now fully vaccinated.

As of today, all mainland health boards are offering drop-in vaccinations. These are open to those who have missed an appointment, changed their minds about the vaccine, or those who don’t want to wait for their blue letter.

Announcing the change on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are trying to make this as easy and accessible as possible – you can turn up at a centre, or keep your scheduled appointment.”

The step-up in provisions came as Ms Sturgeon also announced £380million is being invested to help meet the costs of PPE, Test and Protect and the vaccination programme.

Grampian drop-in clinics

Drop in sessions will take place at the P&J Live on Friday and Saturday of this week, offering vaccinations to individuals waiting on the second dose of their vaccine.

Other sessions are also available for individuals over 18 waiting on their first dose of the vaccine.

⦁ Tuesday July 6, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
⦁ Wednesday July 7, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) Masjid Alhikmah Mosque and Community Centre, 41 Nelson Street.
⦁ Friday July 9, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm), Inchgarth Community Centre, Aboyne Place Garthdee.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

