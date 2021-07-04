Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A-Line Group and its audio visual and wedding businesses become casualties of the pandemic

By Keith Findlay
July 4, 2021, 4:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

Two north-east firms, A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day Wedding Services, have ceased trading after their parent was placed in voluntary liquidation.

The owners of A-Line Group, based at Mains of Tertowie, near Clinterty, just outside Aberdeen, said they were forced to wind up the”long-established” businesses as a result.

It is with a heavy heart and great regret that we announce the immediate closure of A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day.”

Andrew Dunn, A-Line Group

Directors Andrew Dunn and Richard Trilk have both worked for A-Line for two decades and took over the group 14 years ago.

A-Line Group employed seven people in 2020, according to accounts lodged at Companies House.

As the pandemic forced the shut-down of all corporate and social events and traditional celebrations at wedding receptions, it was impossible for either business to trade during the past 15 months, the directors said.

‘Immense pride’

Mr Dunn added: “It is with a heavy heart and great regret that we announce the immediate closure of A-Line Audio Visual and Your Day.

“In the 20 years we have both been involved in A-Line, we have taken immense pride in offering the events and wedding industry a quality service in audio, sound and lighting.”

He said he and his business partner were “devastated to no longer be able to help clients organise their meetings, events and weddings”, adding: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who supported us through the years.

‘We are not alone’

“There are many businesses which have faced overwhelming challenges with the shut-down of key sectors such as meetings and events. We know we are not alone.

“By placing the company into voluntary liquidation we can draw a line under what has been an incredibly difficult period in both business and personal terms”

Accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co, of Aberdeen, has been appointed to handle the voluntary liquidation. Mr Dunn and Mr Trilk declined to comment further.

