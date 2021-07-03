Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School’s out, time for some fun: Our pick of some of the best playparks in the north and north east

By Nicola Sinclair
July 3, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

The summer holidays have finally arrived, you need some stuff to do – and we’re here to help.

Now that the first week’s Big Relax is just about at an end, here is a list of free playparks across the north and north east that might just get the screen time average down and be part of a fun day out.

Use our clickable map below to find one close to you.

Here are some of those on our map in a bit more detail.

Moray: Cooper Park, Elgin

Cooper Park dates back to 1903 and has Biblical garden, a bowling green, tennis courts and a cricket pitch. The playpark and boating pond are big draws.

Further info and directions

Brother and sister Lucas and Zara Franklin playing in Cooper Park, Elgin.

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

It has Scotland’s oldest maze and a great play area – what more could you want?

Further info and directions

The Gruffalo is ready to welcome you to Hazlehead Park

Highland: Whin Park, Inverness

Timber framed play equipment including a plane will keep little ones happy for hours. It also has a miniature railway and a boating pond.

Further info and directions

Whin Park boating pond

Islands: Fairy Pools, Skye

After splashing around in the famous Fairy Pools, kids can dry off in a playground –  complete with small zipline – at nearby Sligachan.

Further info and directions

Turquoise pools, also called Fairy Pools, in Skye

