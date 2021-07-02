Christian Ramirez looking to Allan Russell to help him succeed at Aberdeen

Christian Ramirez has put his trust in Aberdeen coach Allan Russell to help him light up Scottish football.

The American, who joined the Dons this week from Houston Dynamo, knows Dons boss’ Stephen Glass’ assistant well from their time together in the United States and he believes with the support of Russell his decision to move to Europe will pay off.

He said: “I know Allan from back in California and actually played a game against him in this final year when he was down at Orange County Blues.

“I trained with him before when he started his Superior Striker business and I trust him to be able to make this move. I’ve also played with some Scottish guys who all said nothing but great things – other than to worry about the weather, but I’ve played in Minnesota so I’ll be fine.

“Wherever I’ve gone I’ve scored goals and I know I’ll score goals here. A goal’s a goal, whether I’m tapping it in from a yard or shooting from outside the box. I’ve scored some ugly ones and some pretty ones, but they all count.”

Ramirez is confident he will have no problem adjusting to his new challenge of playing in the Scottish Premiership and the 30 year-old Californian believes his qualities are well suited to his new environment.

He said: “I’m a natural number nine. Growing up I played centre-mid, but I always found myself in the box somehow and had a nose for goal, so one of my coaches threw me up top and said to stop worrying about the other end of the field.

“I like to combine with my team-mates, I’m a good passer, I work hard defensively, position myself properly to make the job of the guys behind me easier, I have a decent hold-up game and I score goals.”

Aberdeen boss Glass had been working in the United States for several years prior to returning to Pittodrie to take charge of the Dons at the end of last season.

Ramirez does not know his new manager, but has seen enough to know he has the backing of the boss of his new club.

He said: “I knew of rumours of him wanting me last year. When the manager told me he wanted me to wear number nine I took it as a privilege and a vote of confidence from him to me and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I hope to give the fans plenty of joy.

“I’ve been searching for that confidence from a manager. It’s all you can ask for as a player and gives you that freedom to play on the field.

“They told me how much they wanted me here, but I don’t feel extra pressure.”