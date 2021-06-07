Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Aberdeen striker Curtis Main returns to Premiership with St Mirren

By Ryan Cryle
June 7, 2021, 12:58 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen's Curtis Main celebrates scoring for Aberdeen.

Former Aberdeen striker Curtis Main has signed for St Mirren.

Englishman Main left the Dons for Shrewsbury in January after the termination of his deal as former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes overhauled his frontline in attempt to arrest a sliding goal return.

The ex-Motherwell frontman, 28, had scored eight times in 42 Aberdeen appearances.

Jim Goodwin has now taken him to Paisley on a two-year deal.

Main said: “I’m really excited to be here.

“I’ve spoken to the manager on numerous occasions over the last couple of months and I’m finally here and looking forward to the challenge.

“The manager wanted to bring me to the club to do what he knows I’m capable of doing. Having that backing and belief from the manager is a key thing for anyone coming into the club.

“I’ll always give everything. I’m quick, strong and powerful and I love to win.”

