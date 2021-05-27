Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The night newly-crowned Europa League champions Villarreal visited Pittodrie to pay tribute to Darren Mackie

By Sean Wallace
May 27, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen's Darren Mackie receives a warm welcome from the crowd in his testimonial.
Newly-crowned Europa League champions Villarreal graced Pittodrie 10 years ago as Aberdeen paid tribute to fans’ favourite Darren Mackie.

The Yellow Submarine are kings of Europe, having defeated Manchester United in a nerve-wracking 11-10 penalty-shoot in the Europa League final.

The Spanish La Liga side triumphed when their goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored an 11th penalty before making the decisive save in stopping United keeper David de Gea’s spot-kick.

A decade earlier, the Spanish giants were in the Granite City on July 19, 2011 to play in the testimonial for long-serving striker Mackie.

The £1m goal in Dnipro

The popular attacker famously scored the  “£1million pound” goal with his diving header in Dnipro to secure Uefa Cup group stage football.

Mackie, 29, had been at the club for 12 years and just under 10,000 Aberdeen fans turned up to thank him for his service.

Villarreal arrived in the Granite City on a high, having finished fourth in La Liga to secure a Champions League spot.

Aberdeen striker Darren Mackie (right) with Villarreal captain Marcos Senna.

Only months earlier, they had played in the semi-final of the Europa League only to lose out to Porto 7-4 on aggregate.

Villarreal had a Champions League play-off clash against Odense looming and this was treated as a vital warm-up game by the Spaniards.

The visitors named an impressive team, including Spanish internationals Santi Cazorla, Borja Valero, Marcos Senna and Bruno.

Richard Foster had handed the captain’s armband to Mackie for the night.

Villarreal showed their intent in the opening minute when Cazorla fired an effort just wide of on-loan Aberdeen keeper David Gonzalez’s post.

In the 15th minute, Mackie was caught offside – and the crowd booed the linesman!

It was his special night after all.

Midway through the half, Andy Considine played in Mackie and, rather than shoot, the striker opted to find Scott Vernon who had broken into the box.

Defender Massachio intercepted, but directed the ball towards his own goal with keeper Diego Lopez saving.

In the 33rd minute, Ryan Jack broke in on goal and elected to shoot with Mackie free and shouting for the ball.

Jack’s effort went wide.

Villarreal manager Juan Carlos Garrido.

In the 39th minute, Cazorla was played one-on-one with Gonzelez, but the on-loan keeper raced to close him down and made an impressive save.

Italian international nets the winner

Early in the second half, Aberdeen midfielder Rob Milson hit a 25-yard shot that was spilled by keeper Lopez, but the stopper recovered to gather the loose ball.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute through half-time substitute Giuseppe Rossi, with the Italian international shooting beyond Gonzalez from 12 yards.

Giuseppe Rossi (22) gives Villarreal the lead.

Midway through the second half, Josh Magennis burst down the right before crossing into the box to find Mackie who was six yards out.

The goal the supporters wanted to see to cap the testimonial did not come as Mackie shot just wide.

Darren Mackie hails the Aberdeen supporters as he leaves the field.

‘We are all Darren Mackie’

At full-time the crowd applauded Mackie.

A banner raised said it all. It read “We are all Darren Mackie”.

An Aberdeen supporter himself, Mackie was part of the Red Army and they showed their appreciation to one of their own.

Aberdeen fans show their support for Darren Mackie.

Surprisingly Villarreal would go on to suffer a disastrous season, failing to take a single point from a Champions League group alongside Bayern Munich, Napoli and Manchester City.

The 2011-12 season also ended in a shock relegation for a side that had such high aspirations less than a year earlier when arriving at Pittodrie.

In losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on the final game of the campaign, the Yellow Submarine sunk to the second tier of Spanish football.

Now they are back at the top as Europa League champions.

Darren Mackie (left) is applauded on the Aberdeen bench after being substituted against Villarreal.

