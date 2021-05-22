Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falkirk set to confirm Aberdeen reserve team coach Paul Sheerin as new manager

By Sean Wallace
May 22, 2021, 10:50 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen reserve team coach Paul Sheerin whilst in interim manager of the club.
Falkirk are reportedly set to appoint Aberdeen reserve team coach Paul Sheerin as their new manager.

Sheerin has emerged as the top candidate for the League One outfit to replace former Dons striker Lee Miller and David McCracken who were sacked last month.

The 46-year-old was in interim charge of Aberdeen following the exit of Derek McInnes in March until new manager Stephen Glass arrived at Pittodrie.

His final match as interim boss before the arrival of Glass was a 1-0 Premiership defeat of St Johnstone.

Sheerin spent four years as manager of Arbroath and led the Red Lichties to the Third Division title in his debut season.

He left Arbroath in 2014 to take on the reserve team coach role under McInnes.

Paul Sheerin whilst interim Aberdeen manager in a 1-0 loss at Dundee United.

Sheerin led Aberdeen’s second string to the SPFL Development League title in 2015.

It was the  first time Aberdeen had won a reserve league since 1986-87.

Director of Football Gary Holt took interim charge of Falkirk following the exit of Miller and McCracken but failed to stop a slump in form that resulted in the Bairns missing the play-offs.

Holt has returned to his Director of Football role and is leading the search for a new manager with Sheerin understood to be top candidate.

