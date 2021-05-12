Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Season could be over for Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis due to rib injury

By Sean Wallace
May 12, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Joe Lewis is treated on the pitch during the Scottish Cup clash with Livingston.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed keeper Joe Lewis’ season could be over due to a rib injury.

Glass said Lewis is definitely out of tonight’s Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie where Aberdeen must win to keep alive hopes of finishing third.

The Dons boss also said Lewis would “probably” miss Saturday’s trip to Rangers, which is the final game of the season.

Glass said: “Joe is not going to be fit for Hibs.

“There is a rib injury, they are not broken or anything like that, but he is still in severe discomfort.

“It has taken a wee while to heal.”

Lewis suffered the injury in the first half of the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie on April 17.

On-loan Oldham keeper Gary Woods came off the bench in that cup tie for his first game time with Aberdeen.

Woods will be in goals for the Dons against Hibs tonight as he makes a fourth straight start in Lewis’ absence.

Aberdeen’s Gary Woods warms up ahead of the 2-1 defeat of Livingston.

Woods is out of contract at Oldham at the end of the season and has reached a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen on a two year deal in the summer.

Asked if Lewis could be out for the rest of the season, Glass said: “Probably.

“But we will give him a chance for the weekend.”

