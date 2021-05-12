Season could be over for Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis due to rib injury

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed keeper Joe Lewis’ season could be over due to a rib injury.

Glass said Lewis is definitely out of tonight’s Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie where Aberdeen must win to keep alive hopes of finishing third.

The Dons boss also said Lewis would “probably” miss Saturday’s trip to Rangers, which is the final game of the season.

Glass said: “Joe is not going to be fit for Hibs.

“There is a rib injury, they are not broken or anything like that, but he is still in severe discomfort.

“It has taken a wee while to heal.”

Lewis suffered the injury in the first half of the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie on April 17.

On-loan Oldham keeper Gary Woods came off the bench in that cup tie for his first game time with Aberdeen.

Woods will be in goals for the Dons against Hibs tonight as he makes a fourth straight start in Lewis’ absence.

Woods is out of contract at Oldham at the end of the season and has reached a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen on a two year deal in the summer.

Asked if Lewis could be out for the rest of the season, Glass said: “Probably.

“But we will give him a chance for the weekend.”