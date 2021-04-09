Joe Harper column: Signing Leigh Griffiths would be major coup for Aberdeen

Leigh Griffiths could be leaving Celtic this summer and it would be a major coup if Aberdeen could land the striker.

The Dons are reportedly in the frame to sign the Scotland international if he leaves Parkhead at the end of the season.

Griffiths is believed to still be waiting for confirmation from the Hoops about his future.

The last couple of years have been challenging for the hitman both on and off the park.

He’s 30 years old now and at this stage of his career he needs to be playing regular football and Aberdeen could be just the place to do it.

Griffiths has still got plenty to offer and having him to call on next season would be a major boost for the Reds.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Aberdeen this season and at this moment in time there are no strikers signed for next season.

Griffiths could be the man to lead the line and provide the goals the Reds need next term under new manager Stephen Glass.

A natural goalscorer

Griffiths is a natural goalscorer, which is an invaluable trait to have.

You have some strikers who play up front because of their physical attributes and what they can do in terms of hold up and link up play.

These players can still score goals, but there are other strikers who are natural goalscorers and whose game completely revolves around scoring.

Griffiths is one of these players and they are invaluable.

You can work on various attributes when it comes to striking play, but the instincts that natural goalscorers have is something that can’t be taught.

These players always expect the ball to come to them in the box, even if it seems unlikely, they read the game and get into positions and score goals that others wouldn’t.

Another attribute of Griffiths’ game is that he likes to get shots away early which can often catch goalkeepers out.

As a striker, the sooner you can get a shot away the less time a keeper has to get ready for it, therefore – if you hit the target – you have a higher chance of scoring.

Griffiths is a master at this and can grab you a goal out of nothing.

The Brown effect

Griffiths has been a team-mate and a friend of Aberdeen’s new player-coach Scott Brown for a number of years.

When it comes to trying to sign Griffiths, having his Celtic club captain also joining can only be a good thing when it comes to convincing the former Hibs and Dundee player that Pittodrie is the place for him.

In terms of a statement signing for new manager Glass, Griffiths would certainly be that.

It seems like there will be plenty of new faces coming to Aberdeen during the close season and if Griffiths was brought in that would be a good start to the summer recruitment drive.