Regional breakdown: NHS Highland records two Covid deaths in past 24 hours

By Ellie Milne
November 2, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 3:08 pm
The Covid vaccine programme is continuing to be rolled out across Scotland

Two new deaths following coronavirus diagnoses have been recorded in the Highlands in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest government data, a further 26 deaths have been reported across Scotland.

There are 2,010 new positive cases, although Public Health Scotland confirmed data flow issues would have an impact on the latest figures.

The number of people being treated in hospital for coronavirus has risen by one to 932.

A total of 63 Covid patients are in intensive care, which is a decrease of five on yesterday’s number.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 251 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, including 108 in Aberdeen City, 105 in Aberdeenshire and 38 in Moray.

The health board had 86 patients receiving hospital care for Covid on Nov 1 – its highest number since February 2.

This number remains the same today.

NHS Highland confirmed a further 89 new cases with 71 in the Highland region and 18 in Argyll and Bute.

There are 16 new cases in the Western Isles, seven in Orkney and four in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

Another 1,587 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine on Monday, bringing the total to 4,320,370.

Meanwhile, 2,009 got their second jab bringing that total to 3,910,258.

NHS Shetland is currently the health board with the highest percentage of over 18s double vaccinated in the north and north-east, with 93.1%.

Across Scotland, 730,644 people have now received their vaccine booster.

On Monday, it was confirmed that NHS Grampian will receive the joint highest number of military support, alongside NHS Lanarkshire, to provide vaccines for the population ahead of what is being called a “tough winter”.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

