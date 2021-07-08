Society: Talk of the Town – July 8

Lusciously tasty craft beer is the signature brew at Aberdeen brewing company Fierce Beer. However, if you happen to stop by the company’s Park Inn bar at the Radisson Hotel, Justice Mill Lane, treat yourself to a Fierce Boozy Ice Blast made with gin and a handful of cool slushie delights. For a snippet of sunshine, no matter the weather, look no further.

When Aberdeen Market closed last year, many of its street food vendors were placed in a precarious position. However, The Sushi Box pulled through this challenge and it’s now reaping the rewards of its new space on Links Road with the Backyard Beach Collective. Nigiri and Maki sushi are menu main stayers, but its spicy rice bowls with tuna and crab are also real eye-pleasers.

Having welcomed guests since the 13th century, Maryculter House knows a thing or two about the hospitality industry. With Wimbledon in full swing this month, grab your racquet buddy and indulge in its Wimbledon special afternoon tea offering up until July 17, featuring scones, sweet and savoury treats and tantalising English sparkling wine. A taste of centre court for only £17 per person.

Is there any better place to spend a hot summer’s day than down by the water? We don’t think so. The Old Pier in Stonehaven makes for the perfect spot to enjoy gorgeous views across Stonehaven Harbour whilst tucking into shop favourites like moreish croque monsieurs, fresh filled baguettes and everyone’s favourite hot weather treat, ice cream, which is also organic at The Old Pier.

Blether coffee shop is the ideal spot in Cults for a cuppa and a wee blether. Its afternoon teas are a big hit having previously been booked out months in advance, but its latest music themed nights have also worked up a storm of late. Soups of the day, super healthy matcha tea and sweet baked treats can all be savoured in its cosy surroundings.