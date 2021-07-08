Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Society: Talk of the Town – July 8

By Jamie Wilde
July 8, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Spicy rice bowls at The Sushi Box are both healthy and tasty.
Spicy rice bowls at The Sushi Box are both healthy and tasty.

 

Fierce Beer @ Park Inn

Fierce Beer have branched out to cooler concoctions.

Lusciously tasty craft beer is the signature brew at Aberdeen brewing company Fierce Beer. However, if you happen to stop by the company’s Park Inn bar at the Radisson Hotel, Justice Mill Lane, treat yourself to a Fierce Boozy Ice Blast made with gin and a handful of cool slushie delights. For a snippet of sunshine, no matter the weather, look no further.

The Sushi Box

Tasty Sushi street food is abundant at The Sushi Box, Links Road, Aberdeen.

When Aberdeen Market closed last year, many of its street food vendors were placed in a precarious position. However, The Sushi Box pulled through this challenge and it’s now reaping the rewards of its new space on Links Road with the Backyard Beach Collective. Nigiri and Maki sushi are menu main stayers, but its spicy rice bowls with tuna and crab are also real eye-pleasers.

Maryculter House

For a slice of Wimbledon in the north-east, try out Maryculter House’s afternoon tea special.

Having welcomed guests since the 13th century, Maryculter House knows a thing or two about the hospitality industry. With Wimbledon in full swing this month, grab your racquet buddy and indulge in its Wimbledon special afternoon tea offering up until July 17, featuring scones, sweet and savoury treats and tantalising English sparkling wine. A taste of centre court for only £17 per person.

The Old Pier

A seaside view is the port of call at The Old Pier, Stonehaven.

Is there any better place to spend a hot summer’s day than down by the water? We don’t think so. The Old Pier in Stonehaven makes for the perfect spot to enjoy gorgeous views across Stonehaven Harbour whilst tucking into shop favourites like moreish croque monsieurs, fresh filled baguettes and everyone’s favourite hot weather treat, ice cream, which is also organic at The Old Pier.

Blether

Blether’s afternoon teas and music themed nights are proving popular in Cults.

Blether coffee shop is the ideal spot in Cults for a cuppa and a wee blether. Its afternoon teas are a big hit having previously been booked out months in advance, but its latest music themed nights have also worked up a storm of late. Soups of the day, super healthy matcha tea and sweet baked treats can all be savoured in its cosy surroundings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.