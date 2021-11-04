Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazing pictures show spectacular Northern Lights illuminate skies across north and north-east

By Lauren Taylor
November 4, 2021, 8:11 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 12:52 pm
Northern Lights at Portree, Skye.
Skies across the north and north-east were illuminated last night as the Northern Lights managed to shine through the clouds.

On the evening of November 3, the Aurora Borealis could be seen from spots across the north and north-east despite it being a particularly overcast and cloudy night.

According to the Met Office, there was a higher chance of it being seen because of a coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred on November 2.

What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?

People across the Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands had their eyes on the skies to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon.

Here are some of the best photos capturing the natural light display

Northern Lights at Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Picture by William Bird.
Supplied by Margaret Macdonald who said this was her daughter’s first attempt at picturing the Northern Lights.

Picture by Caroline Paton.
Northern Lights at Whitehills, Banffshire. Picture by Dod Wood.

Northern Lights at Lossiemouth, Moray Picture by Tommy Mcneill.
Aurora Borealis at Sauchen, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kenny Ironside.

 

Northern Lights at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Jacquie Murray.
Picture by Catherine Harris.

Northern Lights at Pennan, Fraserburgh. Picture by Fiona McRae of SunshineNshadows.

******************OMG*********************** if you go out to take a tiny glimpse of the troubled sea and then the…

Posted by Monika Focht on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Do you have any pictures of the stunning display? Send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

