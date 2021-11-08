Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Covid deaths as Scotland records more than 2,000 new cases

By Denny Andonova
November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A total of 2,012 new cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

There have been no Covid-related deaths in Scotland, although cases remain relatively high with more than 2,000 having tested positive in the past day.

There are currently 803 people in hospital with a recently confirmed diagnosis of Covid – 54 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

However, health boards in Scotland haven’t reported any Covid-related deaths in the last day.

The latest statistics show figures in recent weeks have remained relatively steady without any staggering increases or decreases in the number of cases nation-wide.

Today’s data reveals positive cases have been continuously dropping for the last two days.

Yesterday, there were 2,908 new cases reported across the country – up 896 from the ones recorded today.

Latest Covid data for the north and north-east

Covid cases across the north and north-east have also remained steady in the last 24 hours.

In Grampian, there have been 258 new cases in the past day – down one from yesterday.

A total of 88 people are currently in hospital after testing positive for the virus, while 11 patients are receiving intensive care.

There have been 174 positive cases in the Highlands with 25 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the region.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland has recorded a slight increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the virus with a further nine cases – up five from yesterday.

However, there’s been a decrease in the cases recorded in the Western Isles with the numbers going down from 31 yesterday to 14 today.

Orkney has recorded a further 10 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,323,549 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,917,210 are fully vaccinated.

