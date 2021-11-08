No Covid deaths as Scotland records more than 2,000 new cases

There have been no Covid-related deaths in Scotland, although cases remain relatively high with more than 2,000 having tested positive in the past day.

A total of 2,012 new cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which signifies 11% of all the tests carried out since yesterday.

There are currently 803 people in hospital with a recently confirmed diagnosis of Covid – 54 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

However, health boards in Scotland haven’t reported any Covid-related deaths in the last day.

The latest statistics show figures in recent weeks have remained relatively steady without any staggering increases or decreases in the number of cases nation-wide.

Today’s data reveals positive cases have been continuously dropping for the last two days.

Yesterday, there were 2,908 new cases reported across the country – up 896 from the ones recorded today.

Latest Covid data for the north and north-east

Covid cases across the north and north-east have also remained steady in the last 24 hours.

In Grampian, there have been 258 new cases in the past day – down one from yesterday.

A total of 88 people are currently in hospital after testing positive for the virus, while 11 patients are receiving intensive care.

There have been 174 positive cases in the Highlands with 25 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the region.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland has recorded a slight increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the virus with a further nine cases – up five from yesterday.

However, there’s been a decrease in the cases recorded in the Western Isles with the numbers going down from 31 yesterday to 14 today.

Orkney has recorded a further 10 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,323,549 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,917,210 are fully vaccinated.

Read more: