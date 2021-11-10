Covid infections soar as more than 3,800 positive cases are recorded in Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded a further surge in Covid-19 infections as health boards confirm more than 3,800 positive cases overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed a total of 3,852 new positive cases were recorded in the latest 24 hours.

The data indicates a sharp rise in infections, with 1,619 new positive results recorded on Tuesday’s total of 2,233.

3,496,268 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,852 to670,729 Sadly 19 more people who tested positive have died (9,332 in total) Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/732v4tfJa2 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 10, 2021

A further 19 people have died after contracting Covid, taking the country’s death toll to 9,332.

A total of 3,496,268 people across Scotland have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest rate of Covid infections across the country, with 357 positive cases identified overnight.

A total of 49,995 people across the north-east have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic took hold last year.

Meanwhile, neighbouring health board NHS Highland recorded a further 250 cases, taking their total number infections to 24,266.

Positive cases have also been identified by health boards in the islands, with Orkney recording 25 cases; Shetland confirming a further 11 and nine people testing positive in the Western Isles.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian are continuing to record the highest infection rates in the country, with a combined case total of 1,699.

Vaccinations and booster shots

The roll-out of both the first and second doses on the Covid vaccine remains underway as health boards begin the delivery of booster shots alongside the annual flu vaccine.

In Scotland, 4,325,307 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,920,006 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 33,240 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,050,599.

