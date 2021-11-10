Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid infections soar as more than 3,800 positive cases are recorded in Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
November 10, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 2:57 pm
A further 3,852 cases of Covid have been recorded across Scotland.

Scotland has recorded a further surge in Covid-19 infections as  health boards confirm more than 3,800 positive cases overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed a total of 3,852 new positive cases were recorded in the latest 24 hours.

The data indicates a sharp rise in infections, with 1,619 new positive results recorded on Tuesday’s total of 2,233.

A further 19 people have died after contracting Covid, taking the country’s death toll to  9,332.

A total of 3,496,268 people across Scotland have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest rate of Covid infections across the country, with 357 positive cases identified overnight.

A total of 49,995 people across the north-east have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic took hold last year.

Meanwhile, neighbouring health board NHS Highland recorded a further 250 cases, taking their total number infections to 24,266.

Positive cases have also been identified by health boards in the islands, with Orkney recording 25 cases; Shetland confirming a further 11 and nine people testing positive in the Western Isles.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian are continuing to record the highest infection rates in the country, with a combined case total of 1,699.

Vaccinations and booster shots

The roll-out of both the first and second doses on the Covid vaccine remains underway as health boards begin the delivery of booster shots alongside the annual flu vaccine.

In Scotland, 4,325,307 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,920,006 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 33,240 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,050,599.

