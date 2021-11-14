Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tears or triumph? COP26 in photos

By Louis Delbarre
November 14, 2021, 2:00 pm
COP26 Alok Sharma became emotional and said he was "deeply sorry" as COP26 reached its conclusion on Saturday evening.

The gavel has fallen on COP26 after two weeks of intensive environmental negotiations in Glasgow.

A last-minute intervention by China and India meant the Glasgow Climate Pact ended with a watered-down commitment on coal.

It led some to express disappointment with the outcome of the UN-organised conference. COP26 president Alok Sharma appeared to become emotional as he apologised for “the way this process has unfolded” and said he was “deeply sorry”.

However, the pact agreed on Saturday evening contains the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement — leading others to hail it as another important step on the journey to limiting the effects of climate change.

Here are a selection of photos taken during COP26.

Peter Green protesting outside the gates during the official final day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Friday. The conference was later extended into Saturday in a bid to agree a deal.
Campaigners wearing ‘big heads’ of world leaders, including Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi gather for Oxfam’s ‘Ineffective Fire-Fighting World Leaders’ protest during the official final day of COP26.
Climate activists protested throughout the two weeks of negotiations in Glasgow.
US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a Gender Day event.
A delegate with his head in his hands as talks approached the deadline.
Indigenous Peruvian people and Extinction Rebellion supporters protest in London to demonstrate against what they called COP26 failure on Saturday.
Greenpeace display a banner reading “Not for Sale” in front of the giant revolving globe at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.
Chinese delegate Zhenhua Xie (rear left) and his negotiation team during Saturday’s ‘overun’ day. China and India entered last-minute changes watering down the pact’s commitment on the burning of coal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is escorted by police as he arrives by train from London at Glasgow Central station on his return to the city for meetings at the summit on November 10. He had been criticised for flying from England for the opening of COP26.
How delegates made it to the conference was the subject of intense scrutiny throughout. President Joe Biden’s helicopter was part of a massive US convoy that used the Leuchars base in Fife. Photo: Gill Howie
Sir David Attenborough’s speech during the opening ceremony was widely acclaimed as one of the highlights of COP26.
Protesters ensured world leaders knew they will be judged by the conference’s final agreement — and their commitment to delivering on it.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at the start of at COP26. She later said the summit had not achieved all of its outcomes but that “there can be no doubt that the Glasgow summit has made progress on some important issues.”
Protesters take part in a rally organised by the COP26 Coalition in Glasgow demanding global climate justice.
Activists from Friends of the Earth called for an end to all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea and echoed Greta Thunberg’s description of the summit containing little more than “blah blah blah”.
Former US president Barack Obama was another of COP26’s set-piece speakers on November 8.
It was a conference where as much seemed to happen outside the strictly-controlled conference compound as within. Greta Thunberg was greeted by a huge crowd of young protestors at a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the summit.

See here for further coverage of COP26.

