Regional breakdown: Orkney records highest seven day case rate in Scotland

NHS Orkney has recorded the highest coronavirus case rate in the country in the past week.

The latest data, up to November 11, shows the case rate in Orkney is 647.3 per 100,000.

The health board has reported more than 17% of all its Covid cases since the start of the pandemic in the past week.

Its seven day total is 145 cases, with 19 recorded in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 3,077 new cases have been reported overnight – with a positivity rate of 10.3%.

There has been one more Covid-related death recorded by NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

A total of 765 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across the country, with 56 in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

The seven day case rate has also risen in Shetland and the Western Isles this week – currently at 262.4 and 422.6 per 100,000.

There are 20 new cases in the Western Isles with a seven day total of 112.

A total of six new cases were recorded overnight in Shetland bringing its seven day total to 60.

NHS Grampian has reported 432 new cases including 172 in Aberdeen City, 180 in Aberdeenshire and 80 in Moray.

Its seven day case rate is 390.9 per 100,000.

A total of 167 new cases were reported by NHS Highland, with 110 in the Highlands and 57 in Argyll and Bute.

Its weekly total of 1,492 cases represents a case rate of 465.0 per 100,000.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,327,340 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The number of people who have also received their second dose has risen to 3,924,870.

The booster vaccine programme is continuing to roll-out with 31,886 people getting their third jab yesterday.

Across Scotland, a total of 1,183,769 people have now had the booster vaccine.