Aberdeen agree new five-year kit deal with adidas

Aberdeen have agreed a new five-year deal with adidas to continue as the club’s official kit supplier.

The new agreement, which covers the first team, youth teams and AFC women, lasts until 2026.

Rob Wicks, commercial director for Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our kit sponsorship with adidas, undoubtedly one of the world’s pre-eminent sports brands.

“This has been one of the club’s most successful partnerships. The quality of the kit provided across all areas from the first team through to our retail operation is exceptional.

“The global pandemic brought with it a series of challenges, particularly around international supply chains and logistics, but the team at adidas have worked tirelessly to deliver some outstanding kits for the new season and, from what we have seen to date, their ideas for the next few seasons are even more exciting.”

🔴 Time to make some more memories!@adidasUK has signed a five-year deal to remain the official kit supplier to Aberdeen Football Club. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 18, 2021

Gavin Young, vice-president sales for adidas North Europe, said: “We are delighted to have extended our long-term partnership with Aberdeen.

“We will continue to create our best products for the team’s players and fans, and we are proud to take our support of the club to 15 seasons as they head into a new era.”