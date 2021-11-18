Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen agree new five-year kit deal with adidas

By Paul Third
November 18, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 3:27 pm
Dons defender Andy Considine helped launch the new home kit in the summer
Aberdeen have agreed a new five-year deal with adidas to continue as the club’s official kit supplier.

The new agreement, which covers the first team, youth teams and AFC women, lasts until 2026.

Rob Wicks, commercial director for Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our kit sponsorship with adidas, undoubtedly one of the world’s pre-eminent sports brands.

“This has been one of the club’s most successful partnerships. The quality of the kit provided across all areas from the first team through to our retail operation is exceptional.

“The global pandemic brought with it a series of challenges, particularly around international supply chains and logistics, but the team at adidas have worked tirelessly to deliver some outstanding kits for the new season and, from what we have seen to date, their ideas for the next few seasons are even more exciting.”

Gavin Young, vice-president sales for adidas North Europe, said: “We are delighted to have extended our long-term partnership with Aberdeen.

“We will continue to create our best products for the team’s players and fans, and we are proud to take our support of the club to 15 seasons as they head into a new era.”

 

 

