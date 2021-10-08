Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: New tribute show to music legends Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman set to hit Aberdeen

By Katy Gordon
October 8, 2021, 10:43 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:59 am
Fans of music legend Meat Loaf are in for a treat this Halloween as a brand new show featuring his music comes to Aberdeen.

‘Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story’ is the latest production from prolific performer Steve Steinman, who has toured continuously since his TV appearance as Meat Loaf on ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ in 1993.

Steve is also the man behind popular stage show, ‘Vampires Rock’.

His newest show Anything For Love will also feature someone very familiar with the iconic greatest hits of Meat Loaf – Lorraine Crosby.

Nearly three decades ago, Lorraine sang those immortal words with Meat Loaf “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and now she will take to the stage with Steve to perform this epic song live.

As Meat Loaf is no longer touring, Steve Steinman makes the perfect partner as Lorraine explained: “I can’t think of a better person who can do Meat Loaf’s epic songs justice.

“I’m really excited to be part of such an incredible show, I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal.”

With incredible stage set, live band and production, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, along with the amazing Lorraine Crosby, the show can only be described as ‘awesome’.

The show will feature Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time including ‘Anything for Love’, ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’, ‘Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth’, ‘Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad’, ‘Dead Ringer For Love’ and many, many more.

For the past 27 years Steve has constantly toured globally in the hit show ‘The Meat Loaf Story’.

He has performed in some of the most iconic venues in the world such as Sun City, South Africa and the London Palladium, which Steve rates as one of his all-time achievements.

To book your tickets, and to find out more about Anything For Love, visit the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

