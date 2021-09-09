It’s 2021 and the True North Music Festival is back.

And after hosting the event virtually in 2020, the festival organisers – and acts alike – are aching to open the doors and host live, vibrant performances for the first time in two years.

Prepare for a weekend set to celebrate truly exciting talent, diversity, equality and promote a strong sense of belonging.

Here’s a list of six stand-out, inspirational acts we are most excited about performing at the 2021 True North Music Festival:

1. A Celebration of Stevie Wonder by Corinne Bailey-Rae

Perhaps best known for her hit record, “Put your record on,” Grammy and MOBO-award winning Corinne Bailey Rae is set to take the True North Music Hall by storm this year, with covers of the legendary work of Stevie Wonder.

During the concert, Corinne will be joined by a number of special guests for what promises to be an extraordinary night of music.

Be inspired by the joining together of two stand-out musical talents.

2. Peaness

This indie-pop band from Chester is kicking off the 2021 True North Music Festival with their warm, harmony driven music centred on friendship and the frustrations of modern living.

You’ll find it hard to stand still while listening to Peaness. Their songs have the up-beat tempo of any good pop ballad, yet their messages range from light-hearted love stories, to more meaningful topics of politics and environmental issues.

Their ability to communicate such themes in a contemporary fashion, accessible to all, is truly inspirational.

3. Ayanna Witter-Johnson

A talented composer, singer, cellist and storyteller, Ayanna Witter-Johnson’s work is sure to give you goose-bumps at this year’s True North festival.

Her uncompromising lyrics and hypnotic vocals, combined with her ability to successfully combine classical and urban music in herrk, make Witter-Johnson completely unique.

Her musical prowess is inspiring, and shows what can be achieved through determination if you have the talent.

Prepare to be enthralled.

4. Rise up Aberdeen: an evening of Spoken Word

Encapsulating any kind of poetry which is read aloud, including slam poetry, jazz poetry, poetry readings and hip-hop, Spoken Word events are often inspiring, and always entertaining.

And at this year’s True North festival, Aberdeen Performing Arts have specially commissioned an evening of Spoken Word which will be tailored to the festival’s theme: Rise Up.

The four commissioned artists – Jo Gilbert , Mae Diansangu, Noon Salah Eldin and Molly McLachlan – will be performing new work which promises to challenge and enthral in equal measure.

Don’t miss out!

5. Ransom FA

Aberdonian grime rapper Ransom FA is one to watch.

He makes no effort to disguise his strong accent when he raps, a decision which has not been supported by everyone, but which has hugely set him apart from others in the UK grime scene.

The fast-rising artist was a contestant on the popular UK TV show, The Rap Game, where he battled other budding rappers for a record deal.

And he has already shared the stage with many of the biggest contemporary UK rappers, such as Skepta, Wiley and Mist.

His motivation and drive to succeed is truly inspiring.

6. John Grant

Bring the best of American music to Aberdeen for one night, singer, songwriter and former frontman of Czars, John Grant, will headline True North’s Music Hall this year.

Described as ‘the misfit’s misfit’, Grant is too weird to be mainstream, too mainstream to be weird. He’s too sad to be happy, and too sharp not to crack a mordant joke about it.

The festival organisers have been seeking the talent of John Grant since the early days in 2015. And this year, you’ll see why.

The 2021 True North Music Festival will run from 23-26 September. Tickets are still available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.