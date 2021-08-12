SPONSORED: 5 summer outfit ideas to carry into autumn

Are you struggling to find summer outfit ideas to carry into autumn? Here, we share some useful tips…

As the hottest season of the year is unfortunately coming to an end, we’re all having to rethink the way we dress.

But, with the help of Bon Accord, that doesn’t have to mean a whole new wardrobe. Loose fitting shirts, long dresses and lightweight jumpers are all great summer outfit ideas for later in the season as they are suitable for both warm and cooler days.

Read on for some hot recommendations for the the not-so-hot weather coming our way!

1. Lightweight shirts for him and her

Checked shirts like this one from Next are great for cooler summer nights and can be layered with either a t-shirt or jumper when the season starts to turn.

This floaty camel shirt from New Look is also a great summer staple to carry into the autumn.

Create multiple looks by layering up or wearing on its own with statement jewellery.

2. Loose jumpers from Phase Eight

This gorgeous jumper from Phase Eight is the perfect staple for those cooler summer evenings.

When it’s not quite t-shirt weather, but you still want to look elegant and chic, loose fitting jumpers are a great alternative.

3. Quiz Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits and long dresses are great summer outfit ideas for the end of the season.

Still floaty and cool for hot spells, but offering enough coverage for the days where the sun is hiding.

This spotty jumpsuit from Quiz can be dressed up or down, perfect for a fun day out or as classy evening attire.

4. Smart-casual Vans or statement Kurt Geigers

These classic Vans from Office are great summer to autumn staples. Wear them to the beach, a day out in the city, or pair with a smart-casual dinner outfit for an effortlessly cool look.

These knitted sneakers from Kurt Geiger are also the perfect addition to a summer/autumn outfit.

Pair with black jeans and graphic tee for a smart and sophisticated get-up.

5. Jack Wills’ long sleeved tees

Of all the summer outfit ideas, a long sleeved t-shirt is perhaps the best to carry into autumn.

Layer this Jack Wills number with a flannel shirt, a short-sleeved tee or a warm jumper as the days start to get colder.

