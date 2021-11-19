Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New venues for flu and Covid vaccines open in north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
November 19, 2021, 3:44 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:49 pm
The community pharmacies will be open for vaccine appointments in the run-up to Christmas.

Health boards across the north and north-east are offering new venues for people to get their flu or Covid booster vaccines over the festive period.

A total of 16 community pharmacies across NHS Grampian will be converted into weekend vaccination clinics in the run-up to Christmas to allow more people to get their jabs.

All adults over the age of 60, as well as those with underlying health conditions between the ages of 16 and 49, will be able to book an appointment at the venues from next week.

Frontline health and social care workers, unpaid and young carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals will also be eligible for a jab.

The community clinics will be open for appointments until December 19 and run alongside the large vaccination centres currently in operation in the north-east.

These include five clinics in Aberdeen, 10 in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

Need for ‘more severe’ restrictions in the north-east?

It comes after NHS Grampian public health consultant Derek Cox recommended “more severe” Covid restrictions for the area due to a rapid surge in cases in Aberdeen and Moray.

He said: “Again, we really need to be urging people to be aware that this problem has not gone away.

“For example, the AstraZeneca vaccine’s efficiency at stopping you from getting the infection is down to about 44%.

“It’s certainly conceivable if the immunity levels start to fall off and we continue to have community spread of Covid, we could get into a six-monthly or annual round of immunisations.

“All the precautions that we were advocating a year ago, we continue to advocate them today.”

People who are eligible and wish to book an appointment for their vaccine are asked to get in touch with the relevant pharmacy directly.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland is piloting a new online portal enabling people to book their Covid booster jab or flu vaccine at specific locations.

The scheme will be trialled on November 26 and 27 at Smithton Church in Inverness. If it proves to be successful, more venues in other locations will be added to the portal.

Full list of community pharmacies

Aberdeen City

  • King Street – Webster’s
  • Union Street, Peterculter, Kingswells – Michie’s
  • Hilton – Webster’s

Aberdeenshire

  • Fraserburgh – Baird’s
  • New Deer – Webster’s
  • Laurencekirk – Michie’s
  • Stonehaven – Michie’s
  • Peterhead – Webster’s
  • Kemnay – Webster’s
  • Ellon – Rowlands
  • Buchanhaven – Rowlands
  • Aberchirder – Rowlands
  • Banff – Baird’s

Moray

  • Cullen pharmacy

