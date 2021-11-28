Six stunning homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland

This week’s property round-up features some of the most enchanting homes on the market across Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands.

From fairytale turrets and Greek-style pillars to mosaic floors and marble fireplaces, these plush properties will be on the top of your wish list in no time.

Castleton House, Chanonry, Old Aberdeen

Situated in a medieval enclave, this charming Georgian townhouse boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms and spectacular views from the rooftop.

With spacious and elegant reception rooms and an enchanting garden, the plush property is perfect for entertaining.

Offers over £975,000 with Savills.

1 Fonthill Terrace, Aberdeen

A happy ending is guaranteed in this five-bedroom home complete with fairytale turrets and gargoyles.

Located in Ferryhill, just a stone’s throw away from the city centre, this detached B-listed period property features a grand reception room, an impressive dining kitchen and beautiful bedrooms including a master with its own fireplace.

Offers over £730,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Flat 1 Devanha House, 14 Devanha Gardens, Aberdeen

The white Greek-style pillars outside are a clear indication that this three-bedroom home is something very special indeed.

Built in 1813 for William Black, proprietor of the local Devanha Brewery and subsequently remodelled and extended in 1840 by the renowned local architect Archibald Simpson, the period ground floor apartment features a grand reception hall, an upgraded kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Offers over £400,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Canterbury House, Cornhill, Banff

With 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms and an annex, Canterbury House is a sight to behold.

From beautiful bay windows and circular windows to decorative door detailing and arches, it’s hard to believe this home was only built 20 years ago.

Outside, there is an eight-acre garden with a large pond.

Offers over £950,000 with Purple Bricks.

Arradoul, Buckie

Countryside chic doesn’t get much better than this five-bedroom rural gem.

With beautiful gardens and an imposing facade, this grandiose home wouldn’t look out of place in a famous painting.

Of particular beauty is the grand drawing room with marble open fireplace and the master bedroom with en suite bathroom with shower, free-standing bath and two-person spa bath, as well as a dressing room with floor to ceiling wardrobes.

Offers over £495,000 with Purple Bricks.

Kessock House, Old Craigton Road, North Kessock, Inverness

Enjoying an elevated position above the charming coastal village of North Kessock on the Black Isle, Kessock House brings something special to the property market.

The original Victorian house was built around the mid 1800s and at the start of the 20th Century a substantial extension was added which introduced the Arts and Crafts elements of the property.

With five bedrooms and five reception rooms not to mention a range of outbuildings and beautiful landscaped grounds, the property is the epitome of luxury living.

Guide price £975,000 with Galbraith.