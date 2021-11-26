Woman caught more than five times over the alcohol limit as police warn of rising numbers

Residents have been reminded of the “tragic consequences” of drink-driving after a woman was caught to be more than five times over the limit of alcohol.

A 21-year-old north-east woman has been arrested and charged after she was found driving while intoxicated.

Officers have warned of the risks of driving when under the influence of alcohol and drugs as they fear the number of such incidents will rise during the festive period.

North-east road policing inspector Lorraine Mackie said this “blatant” disregard for the law puts the lives of many innocent people at stake.

She said: “The tragic consequences of drink or drug driving are widely known and under no circumstances is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ever acceptable.

“Innocent members of the public are put at risk every day because of blatant disregard for the law and the outcome could prove fatal.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and provide assurance that any report passed to us will be actioned appropriately as we endeavour to remove offenders from our roads.”

The 21-year-old is said to be one of hundreds of drivers, who have been caught travelling on north-east roads under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police have now urged people to “save a life” by contacting the force if they suspect someone is driving when intoxicated or see a person, whose driving is erratic.