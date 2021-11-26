Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman caught more than five times over the alcohol limit as police warn of rising numbers

By Denny Andonova
November 26, 2021, 7:06 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 8:19 am
A woman has been arrested and charged with drink-driving in the north-east.

Residents have been reminded of the “tragic consequences” of drink-driving after a woman was caught to be more than five times over the limit of alcohol.

A 21-year-old north-east woman has been arrested and charged after she was found driving while intoxicated.

Officers have warned of the risks of driving when under the influence of alcohol and drugs as they fear the number of such incidents will rise during the festive period.

North-east road policing inspector Lorraine Mackie said this “blatant” disregard for the law puts the lives of many innocent people at stake.

She said: “The tragic consequences of drink or drug driving are widely known and under no circumstances is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ever acceptable.

“Innocent members of the public are put at risk every day because of blatant disregard for the law and the outcome could prove fatal.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and provide assurance that any report passed to us will be actioned appropriately as we endeavour to remove offenders from our roads.”

The 21-year-old is said to be one of hundreds of drivers, who have been caught travelling on north-east roads under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police have now urged people to “save a life” by contacting the force if they suspect someone is driving when intoxicated or see a person, whose driving is erratic.

