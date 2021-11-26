Storm Arwen: How does it compare to historical north and north-east wind speeds?

As Storm Arwen begins to hit the north-east, weather forecasters have warned that wind speeds of up to 75mph (65 knots) could be seen.

A red weather warning has been issued for many areas of the north-east amid warnings of potential “danger to life”.

We’ve looked at historic data going back to 1957 for some locations across the area to see what the highest wind speeds recorded have been, and how they compare to the current forecast.

We analysed data from the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis on average hourly wind speeds and have taken a look back at the weather events occurring at the time. The average hourly wind speeds are different to the highest gusts recorded, which are likely to be higher.

You can explore the data in the chart below.

Residents are advised to remain cautious as disruption is likely. You can keep track of the events as they happen with our live weather warning blog.

