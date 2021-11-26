Storm Arwen: How does it compare to historical north and north-east wind speeds?

As Storm Arwen begins to hit the north-east, weather forecasters have warned that wind speeds of up to 75mph (65 knots) could be seen.
A red weather warning has been issued for many areas of the north-east amid warnings of potential “danger to life”.
We’ve looked at historic data going back to 1957 for some locations across the area to see what the highest wind speeds recorded have been, and how they compare to the current forecast.
We analysed data from the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis on average hourly wind speeds and have taken a look back at the weather events occurring at the time. The average hourly wind speeds are different to the highest gusts recorded, which are likely to be higher.
The Dyce weather station is relatively insulated in an inland position and therefore shows relatively low windspeeds.
The hourly recordings at this station peaked on February 13 1989 at 44 knots, during the storm known simply as the Scottish windstorm.
The Island weather stations tend to record higher speeds.
With Kirkwall in Orkney recording an hourly speed of 66 knots in 1993 during the Storm Braer.
The Braer storm was named after the oil tanker MV Braer which was damaged in the extreme weather…
…which caused 85,000 tonnes of crude oil to be released into the ocean.
The station at the summit of the Cairngorms has recorded average speeds around 100 knots a few times…
…with 100 knots recorded during Cyclone Friedhelm in 2011, which reached hurricane speeds when it hit Scotland.
You can explore the data in the chart below.
Residents are advised to remain cautious as disruption is likely. You can keep track of the events as they happen with our live weather warning blog.
LIVE UPDATES as Storm Arwen descends and wind warning upgraded to red for Aberdeen