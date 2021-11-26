Around 5,000 customers have been left without power as Storm Arwen batters the north and north-east.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that 5’000 of their northern customers have been left without power.

The majority of the power cuts are in the north-east area.

The Met Office upgraded Aberdeen’s weather warning to the highest red level on Friday morning, meanwhile yellow and amber warnings remained in place across the north.

Flood alerts and warnings have also been issued across the north-east by SEPA.

SSEN ‘well resourced’ for Storm Arwen

The company have been monitoring the weather and are reassuring customers that they are “well resourced” for Storm Arwen.

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “We’re well resourced so all of those power cuts are being addressed.

“We’ve got around 430 field staff in place at the moment, and they’re in the right place at the right time to deal with the areas we knew were going to be worst affected.”

SSEN is urging people to not approach any damage to its equipment and instead report it by calling 105 or using the website’s Power Track.

Full list of postcodes affected by Storm Arwen

AB15

AB21

AB22

AB30

AB31

AB32

AB33

AB35

AB36

AB37

AB38 and AB38s

AB39

AB41

AB42

AB43

AB45 and AB45s

AB51

AB52

AB53 and AB53s

AB54

AB55

AB56

IV2

IV3

IV4

IV6

IV13

IV18

IV30

KW1

KW3

KW11s

KW13

KW14

KW16

KW17

PH23

PH26

For all the latest weather warnings, updates and disruptions as Storm Arwen hits follow our Live Blog.