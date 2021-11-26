Around 5,000 customers have been left without power as Storm Arwen batters the north and north-east.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that 5’000 of their northern customers have been left without power.
The majority of the power cuts are in the north-east area.
The Met Office upgraded Aberdeen’s weather warning to the highest red level on Friday morning, meanwhile yellow and amber warnings remained in place across the north.
Flood alerts and warnings have also been issued across the north-east by SEPA.
SSEN ‘well resourced’ for Storm Arwen
The company have been monitoring the weather and are reassuring customers that they are “well resourced” for Storm Arwen.
An SSEN spokeswoman said: “We’re well resourced so all of those power cuts are being addressed.
“We’ve got around 430 field staff in place at the moment, and they’re in the right place at the right time to deal with the areas we knew were going to be worst affected.”
SSEN is urging people to not approach any damage to its equipment and instead report it by calling 105 or using the website’s Power Track.
Full list of postcodes affected by Storm Arwen
AB15
AB21
AB22
AB30
AB31
AB32
AB33
AB35
AB36
AB37
AB38 and AB38s
AB39
AB41
AB42
AB43
AB45 and AB45s
AB51
AB52
AB53 and AB53s
AB54
AB55
AB56
IV2
IV3
IV4
IV6
IV13
IV18
IV30
KW1
KW3
KW11s
KW13
KW14
KW16
KW17
PH23
PH26
