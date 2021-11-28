Storm Arwen: Warning it will take ‘several days’ to restore power to all homes

Warnings have been issued it may be “several days” before electricity is restored to all communities in Aberdeenshire and Moray hit by power cuts from Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) say 38,000 customers are still without supplies from the devastating winds of Friday night.

The power firm says that while “significant numbers” will be connected back to the grid during Sunday, some will have to wait until later in the week.

Rural communities urged to take action

About 120,000 homes across Aberdeenshire and Moray were hit with power cuts after the devastating winds of Storm Arwen brought down trees across the north-east.

By 2.30pm on Sunday, SSEN had restored electricity to about 81,000 of those affected.

However, about 38,000 remain without supplies due to the extent of damage caused to the network.

Now SSEN is encouraging rural residents to make “alternative arrangements” while warning it could be days before they are able to get the lights on again.

Fallen trees and prolonged bad weather is still making access to faults difficult, but we have moved additional engineers and support staff into the areas most adversely affected to support restoration efforts.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams are responding to some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced in the areas affected in decades, with catastrophic damage on several overhead circuits due to multiple instances of damage which need to be repaired before power can be restored.

“To put this is context, the damage caused by Storm Arwen is three times greater than we experienced from the Beast from the East storm in 2018.

“We do expect to make good progress today and restore power to significant numbers of customers who remain off supply. However, as it is likely to take several days before each and every customer is restored and the network is back to normal operations.”

Relief efforts in Aberdeenshire and Moray

Welfare facilities have been established in communities in Aberdeenshire and Moray affected by power cuts.

Residents have opened several village halls to provide warmth as well as hot food and drink for those trying to cope without any heating.

Hi everyone the Victoria hall will be open from 12 pm till 8 pm this evening for those needing hot food and drinks . We… Posted by ELLON Community Resilience Group on Sunday, 28 November 2021

In Ellon the Victoria Hall is open from 12noon to 8pm, the Trinity Church in Westhill has its doors open as well as Lossiemouth Youth Cafe.

A relief centre has also been established at the Victoria and Albert Hall in Ballater.

Meanwhile, SSEN has sent vans with hot food and drink to the following locations:

Cullen, beach front

Keith, Curry Contractors Yard (outskirts of Keith)

Kintore, in the square

Turriff, Tesco car park

Tarland, in the square

Aboyne, The Green

Cruden Bay, Main Street

Strichen, Strichen Park

Police declare ‘major incident’

Police have warned that disruption from the aftermath of Storm Arwen is likely to continue for “several days”.

Countless roads have been blocked by trees while tens of thousands of home remain without power more than two days after the strong winds hit.

Motorists have been urged to check their journey before they travel while also packing warm clothes and food in case of delays.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “I declared a major incident on Saturday when it became clear that the area was suffering the worst incidences for many years in terms of power outages and other effects on the people of the area.

“It is clear that, despite the best efforts of all involved, some parts of the area could take up to another 36 to 48 hours to recover and get back to normal in terms of power and water supplies, and other essential services.”