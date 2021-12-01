Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon withdraws Visa credit card and offers customers £20 and £10 to switch payment methods – how to claim

By Michelle Henderson
December 1, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 6:51 pm
Amazon have announced they will stop accepting Visa credit cards from January 19 due to rising costs.

Amazon has announced it will abolish the use of Visa credit cards – here’s what it means for shoppers and how to claim a cash reward for switching payment methods.

Shoppers are being called upon to update their billing information as the company abolishes the use of Visa credit cards.

The online retail giant announced last month that Visa credit cards will no longer be accepted as a viable payment method of from January 19.

Officials confirmed the move was influenced by the high credit card transaction fees, but stressed Visa debit cards would still be accepted.

An Amazon spokesman said: “The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers. These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.”

Alternative payment methods including American Express, Mastercard and Eurocard, as well as their own branded credit cards will continue to be viable.

Amazon customers are being urged to amend their payment methods ahead of the deadline.

Visa officials said they were “disappointed by their announcement in ending their long-standing relationship with Amazon.

A Visa spokesperson added: “We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”

Amazon is now calling on shoppers to amend their payment details in exchange for a small cash sum worth up to £20.

How to claim your £20 or £10 reward

Amazon Prime customers are being offered £20 credit to switch from using Visa to an alternative payment method.

Meanwhile, fellow Amazon customers will receive £10 credit for removing a visa credit card as their default card.

Amazon customers with a Visa credit card on their account will be sent an email telling them to update their payment details.

You need to click on the link in this email to qualify for the payment.

Alternatively, you can click on Amazon’s onsite banner or pop-up about the credit, or call customer services and follow the instructions.

Customers can also access their account online and update their payments accordingly.

Amazon have introduced a series of restrictions on what the credit can be used for.

The funds cannot be used on certain subscriptions or certain digital content or products, including Alexa, Fire and Kindle products and devices.

The money cannot be exchanged for cash.

 

