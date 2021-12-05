Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NFU launches campaign to combat rural road deaths

By Felicity Donohoe
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
NFU Mutual has launched a road safety campaign to help cut rural road deaths.
A campaign has been launched to help cut rural road deaths after analysis of official figures showed the number of people killed on Scotland’s country roads is higher than on urban roads.

Scotland has more than twice the number of rural road deaths than on urban roads, and this week the UK’s leading rural insurer, the National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual, has launched a campaign designed to make rural roads safer for everyone.

Respecting Rural Roads in Scotland can reduce the annual toll of fatalities and serious injury says leading rural insurer the National Farmers Union (NFU Mutual) Mutual, the Department for Transport (DfT) and vulnerable road user groups.

Cycling Scotland’s recent conference addressed road safety for cyclists.

The Respect Rural Roads campaign is supported by the DfT, British Cycling and the British Horse Society, and follows NFU Mutual’s analysis which found that in Britain between 2018-2020, more people lost their lives on rural roads (Britain 3,115 fatalities / Scotland 322 fatalities) than on urban roads (Britain 1,880 fatalities / Scotland 146 fatalities).

This is despite there being 36% fewer vehicles (9,833) on a stretch of Britain’s rural road than on an urban road (15,400) in a 24-hour period. During the same period, 2,588 were seriously injured on Scotland’s rural roads compared to 2,513 on Scottish urban roads.

15% of motorists in rural Scotland have been involved in a road accident

There may have been fewer vehicles on the roads, but cycling trips increased in Britain to record levels according to the DfT data – up 26% compared to 2019.

In Scotland, the number of rural cyclist fatalities in 2020 was the same as in 2019 (6) but higher than in 2018 (3). The number of serious injuries to cyclists on rural roads was 64 in 2020, 42 in 2019 and 45 in 2018.

89% of people in Scotland believe road users need to understand how to behave and what to expect on rural roads.

On urban roads in Scotland, the number of cyclist fatalities in 2020 (5) was higher than in 2019 (2) and 2018 (3). Serious injuries to cyclists on urban roads in 2020 was 180, in 2019 the number reached 137 and in 2018 the number was 111.

Independent research commissioned by NFU Mutual found that 15% of Britain’s motorists living in rural areas (Scotland 15% or more than 1 in 10) had been involved in a collision on a rural road.

The survey found:

* 89% of people in Scotland believe road users need to understand how to behave and what to expect on rural roads
* 59% felt the main cause of collisions on rural roads was motorists going too fast and 6% blamed narrow roads.

For urban drivers:

* 26% of Scots felt less confident about driving on rural roads

* 25% found negotiating narrow roads was the most challenging aspect of driving on rural roads followed by drivers going too fast at 25%

*9 % had been involved in a collision on a rural road

We hope everyone using country roads will respect their unique hazards and dangers

Jade Devlin, Rural Roads Specialist for NFU Mutual said: “Independent research commissioned by NFU Mutual reported that for 85% of people living in the countryside of Scotland, rural road safety is an important issue for them.

“By raising awareness of the issue, we hope everyone using country roads will respect their unique hazards and dangers, and that our guidance will help people to put safety first.”

Drivers and cyclists must learn to share space, say campaigners

