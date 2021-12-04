Four Motherwell fans deny fighting outside Scotia Bar before Aberdeen match

Four Motherwell fans have appeared in court charged over alleged disorder outside an Aberdeen bar before a football match at Pittodrie.

Paul Marshall, 19, Connor McDiarmid, 20, Dylan Nicholls, 22, and a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all pled not guilty to a charge of breach of the peace relating to an incident at the Scotia Bar on Summerfield Terrace.

It’s alleged the group, while acting along with others, conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing, repeatedly striking windows, challenging others to fight, engaging in a fight with others, and repeatedly threw objects towards the doorway of the bar.

The incident is alleged to have happened before the Aberdeen v Motherwell match at Pittodrie on November 6.

Prior to kick-off, a group of Motherwell supporters were escorted towards the stadium from the direction of the Scotia Bar.

Appearing in the dock two at a time due to Covid measures in court, Marshall, of Argyll Place, Glasgow, McDiarmid, of Farm Lane, Bellshill, Nicholls, of McLaren Drive, Bellshill, and the 16-year-old, of the Motherwell area, all entered pleas of not guilty.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen asked for the accused to be bailed with special conditions banning them from attending regulated football matches in Scotland and also prohibiting them from entering Aberdeen other than for court.

However, defence agent John McLeod, representing Marshall, said those conditions would be “overkill” and were “unnecessarily disproportionate”.

Sheriff David Hall agreed and bailed all four accused on the standard conditions, fixing a trial diet in June next year, with a pre-trial hearing in May.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.