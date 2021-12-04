Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four Motherwell fans deny fighting outside Scotia Bar before Aberdeen match

By Danny McKay
December 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
The incident is alleged to have happened at the Scotia Bar.
Four Motherwell fans have appeared in court charged over alleged disorder outside an Aberdeen bar before a football match at Pittodrie.

Paul Marshall, 19, Connor McDiarmid, 20, Dylan Nicholls, 22, and a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all pled not guilty to a charge of breach of the peace relating to an incident at the Scotia Bar on Summerfield Terrace.

It’s alleged the group, while acting along with others, conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing, repeatedly striking windows, challenging others to fight, engaging in a fight with others, and repeatedly threw objects towards the doorway of the bar.

The incident is alleged to have happened before the Aberdeen v Motherwell match at Pittodrie on November 6.

Prior to kick-off, a group of Motherwell supporters were escorted towards the stadium from the direction of the Scotia Bar.

Appearing in the dock two at a time due to Covid measures in court, Marshall, of Argyll Place, Glasgow, McDiarmid, of Farm Lane, Bellshill, Nicholls, of McLaren Drive, Bellshill, and the 16-year-old, of the Motherwell area, all entered pleas of not guilty.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen asked for the accused to be bailed with special conditions banning them from attending regulated football matches in Scotland and also prohibiting them from entering Aberdeen other than for court.

However, defence agent John McLeod, representing Marshall, said those conditions would be “overkill” and were “unnecessarily disproportionate”.

Sheriff David Hall agreed and bailed all four accused on the standard conditions, fixing a trial diet in June next year, with a pre-trial hearing in May.

