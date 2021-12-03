Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron Covid cases in Scotland linked to Steps gig as numbers rise to 29

By Jake Keith
December 3, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 4:42 pm
Cases of Omicron have increased - with the Scottish Government saying this proves there is already community transmission

The number of confirmed Omicron Covid cases has jumped to 29 – with Nicola Sturgeon warning the variant is now spreading fast in the community.

The first minister has said cases of the little-understood strain will likely continue to rise in the coming days and the outbreak is no longer linked to single private event on November 20.

Many of the new cases are now being linked to a Steps concert at the Hydro two days later.

The Highlands confirmed its first case earlier today, after a pupil at a primary school in Nairn tested positive. All pupils in the class, and their families, are now self-isolating.

It has now been confirmed there are three cases in the Highlands, with Grampian and Forth Valley also recording their first cases at one and five respectively.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is now home to 11 cases, while NHS Lanarkshire has nine.

Cases likely to rise quickly

Ms Sturgeon said the latest case numbers confirms there is now community transmission within Scotland.

She said: “Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise — perhaps significantly — in the days ahead.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says cases of Omicron are on the rise.

“However, health protection teams are continuing work through contact tracing, isolation and testing to slow the spread as far as possible while we learn more about the new variant’s impact.

“Ministers are also keeping the situation under daily review.”

There are currently six Omicron cases linked to the concert on November 22 while no cases have so far been linked to another concert the next night.

Contact tracing under way

There is now a major contact tracing effort under way to find those who may have come into contact with the Omicron variant.

The government says nobody who attended the concert needs to isolate, unless asked to by Test & Protect or if they develop symptoms.

It’s still not known how much of a threat the heavily-mutated strain is, however, some scientists have warned it could bypass vaccines currently available.

Ms Sturgeon previously said the arrival of Omicron in Scotland could be one of the biggest challenges facing the country for some time.

However, national clinical director Jason Leitch today urged people not to lose too much hope for Christmas celebrations just yet, urging people to follow all the regulations and “flow before you go” to any event. 

Positive cases and deaths on the decline

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government’s daily figures have noted a decline in both positive cases an deaths overnight.

A further 2,432 cases were recorded in the latest 24 hours, a reduction of 570 cases from Thursday.

Sixteen people have died after contracting the virus, taking Scotland’s death toll to 9,634.

Health boards in the north and north-east have also seen a reduction in deaths and positive cases overnight.

NHS Grampian recorded 157 cases as well as one death.

NHS Highland recorded no deaths amidst 70 positive cases.

