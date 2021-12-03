Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK energy minister: Future of Cambo oil field ‘a matter for companies to determine’

By Craig Munro
December 3, 2021, 7:07 pm
UK Minister of State for Energy, Business and Clean Growth Greg Hands. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

UK Energy Minister Greg Hands has reacted to Shell’s decision not to progress the Cambo oil field project by insisting investment in the North Sea still has a “very good future”.

The oil and gas giant made the bombshell announcement yesterday, saying its reasons were because “the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough” and there was a potential for delays.

The withdrawal of investment immediately threw doubt on the future of the Cambo project, with industry figures including Sir Ian Wood voicing concerns.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Hands – who was appointed Minister of State for Energy, Business and Clean Growth in mid-September – said the question of whether the oil field would be going ahead was “a matter for the companies to determine what they wish to do”.

He added: “The Cambo oil field was, of course, licensed by the UK Government back in 2001, it would still have to go through our approval process overall, but I think that’s a question probably best put to oil and gas operators.”

‘We are strongly supportive of the sector’

Despite doubts over the oil field, which is located west of Shetland, the Conservative politician insisted the future was positive for the North Sea energy industry.

He said: “I think investment in the North Sea actually has a very good future.

“I was at the North Sea transition forum on Monday and the message I gave very clearly from the UK Government – energy is reserved, it’s the UK Government – is we are strongly supportive of the sector moving forward.

“Mainly, currently, in an oil and gas configuration but moving increasingly, over the decades, to renewables: offshore wind configuration, tidal configuration, onshore wind, all of these other technologies.

“I think actually, the future for energy in the north-east of Scotland, as indeed across the UK, is a very bright one.”

Mr Hands had been visiting the north-east on Friday to see how power networks, the army and other organisations were handling the recovery from the devastation of Storm Arwen last week.

