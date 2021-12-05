Emergency services called to a break-in at building site in Aberdeen suburbs

Emergency services were called to a break-in at a building site in the suburbs of Aberdeen.

Police were dispatched to Mugiemoss Road in Bucksburn shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening after receiving calls regarding a break-in.

A police spokesman confirmed that officers were investigating a break-in to a container at a building site on the street.

It is not yet known the extent of any damages or if anything was taken from the site.

Officers left the scene at around 8.45pm and inquiries are ongoing.

