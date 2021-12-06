Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Barra: Exact times and locations wind and snow set to hit as yellow weather warnings issued across north and north-east

By Michelle Henderson
December 6, 2021, 12:21 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 2:40 pm
Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across Aberdeen. Will Storm Barra do the same?

Forecasters are urging residents in the north and north-east to prepare for Storm Barra and brace themselves for a second bout of bad weather as several yellow weather warnings are imposed.

Forecasters in Ireland have named the spell of harsh weather Storm Barra, as they warn of potential disruption to travel.

The warnings come just a week after the east coast was battered by Storm Arwen leaving a wave of destruction in its path and thousands of households without power.

Enclosed is a run down of the exact times and locations Storm Barra is expected to hit on Tuesday.

Heavy snow showers are expected to descend on communities across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire from 11am on Tuesday as the north-east endures another spell of heavy winds.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Storm Barra brings yellow snow warning

The Met Office has enforced a yellow weather warning for snow which will remain in effect from 11am on Tuesday until midnight.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland communities are among dozens of local authorities across the UK preparing for a day of disruption amidst heavy snow showers.

Communities as far west as Fort William and Spean Bridge are expected to feel the effects of the storm.

Motorists travelling on the A82 Fort William to Inverness trunk road and A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road will also have to endure heavy snow showers as the storm takes hold across the region.

The storm is expected to reach as far east as Ballater in Aberdeenshire and as far north as Bogbain, Inverness.

Meanwhile, communities situated along the west coast  and north of Inverness will remain unscathed, as well as the islands.

Forecasters are warning those affected to expect potential delays or cancellations to travel as rural communities face being “cut off” due to the severity of the conditions.

Households may also face power cuts during the storm, with mobile phone coverage also at risk of collapse.

Heavy winds to batter north-east as Storm Barra hits

Meanwhile, the entire east coast is preparing for a second spell of heavy winds in just a week, following in the footsteps of Storm Arwen.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds will remain in place for much of Tuesday, remaining in force from 9am until midnight.

Communities across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross are being braced for a day of disruption, with Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Aberdeen and Stonehaven expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Households in the north-east are facing the prospect of another blackout, as forecasters warn of potential power cuts.

A police van was hit by a falling tree on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintry Road during Storm Arwen.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry services across the region, with some journeys likely to take longer than normal.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles are also facing a day of disruption, with the closure of exposed routes and bridges likely.

