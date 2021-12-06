Forecasters are urging residents in the north and north-east to prepare for Storm Barra and brace themselves for a second bout of bad weather as several yellow weather warnings are imposed.

Forecasters in Ireland have named the spell of harsh weather Storm Barra, as they warn of potential disruption to travel.

The warnings come just a week after the east coast was battered by Storm Arwen leaving a wave of destruction in its path and thousands of households without power.

Enclosed is a run down of the exact times and locations Storm Barra is expected to hit on Tuesday.

Heavy snow showers are expected to descend on communities across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire from 11am on Tuesday as the north-east endures another spell of heavy winds.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Storm Barra brings yellow snow warning

The Met Office has enforced a yellow weather warning for snow which will remain in effect from 11am on Tuesday until midnight.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland communities are among dozens of local authorities across the UK preparing for a day of disruption amidst heavy snow showers.

Communities as far west as Fort William and Spean Bridge are expected to feel the effects of the storm.

Motorists travelling on the A82 Fort William to Inverness trunk road and A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road will also have to endure heavy snow showers as the storm takes hold across the region.

The storm is expected to reach as far east as Ballater in Aberdeenshire and as far north as Bogbain, Inverness.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across Scotland and northern England

Tuesday 1100 – 2359

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Uou00iUWVf — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, communities situated along the west coast and north of Inverness will remain unscathed, as well as the islands.

Forecasters are warning those affected to expect potential delays or cancellations to travel as rural communities face being “cut off” due to the severity of the conditions.

Households may also face power cuts during the storm, with mobile phone coverage also at risk of collapse.

Heavy winds to batter north-east as Storm Barra hits

Meanwhile, the entire east coast is preparing for a second spell of heavy winds in just a week, following in the footsteps of Storm Arwen.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds will remain in place for much of Tuesday, remaining in force from 9am until midnight.

⚠️Yellow weather warning updated⚠️ Wind across parts of England, Scotland and Wales

Tuesday 0900 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WyNh7a99Xq — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2021

Communities across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross are being braced for a day of disruption, with Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Aberdeen and Stonehaven expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Households in the north-east are facing the prospect of another blackout, as forecasters warn of potential power cuts.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry services across the region, with some journeys likely to take longer than normal.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles are also facing a day of disruption, with the closure of exposed routes and bridges likely.

