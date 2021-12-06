Work to build long awaited Riverbank School in Tillydrone begins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Work has begun on a new primary school in Aberdeen after it was delayed by Covid.

A sod-cutting ceremony was held at the site of the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone today, led by the council’s education convener M Tauqeer Malik and some local pupils.

Representatives from construction company Robertson Limited, who will be in charge of the works, were also in attendance.

Expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, the replacement school is being built partially on the existing site and neighbouring St Machar School.

The project will offer capacity for families moving into new housing developments in the area, and once finished will have space for 651 youngsters.

There will also be 100 new early learning and childcare spaces.

New chapter for Tillydrone

The new school was delayed by the pandemic, meaning it will not be open next summer as originally planned.

Builders were apparently concerned about coming to the Granite City amid perceptions it was not safe after a local lockdown last summer.

However, Mr Malik hailed the sod-cutting ceremony as a “new chapter” for the area and said he was pleased work was finally under way.

He said: “Today’s ceremony sees the beginning of a new chapter in the local community and our ongoing commitment to putting learning and empowerment in at the heart of communities across the city through the provision of a modern schools’ estate.

“Once completed our new school will provide a capacity for a total of 651 pupils, a 3G seven-a-side football pitch and external outdoor play and learning facilities.

“We have also ensured that the design of the new school is flexible in order to respond to any possible changes in the needs of the pupils, community or in the local demographic profile in future.”

New schools programme

Aberdeen City Council has committed £100million to a school building programme, with Riverbank just one of several projects which also include Milltimber and Torry.

Councillor Marie Boulton, convener of the capital programme committee, said: “We have invested tens of millions in new schools in recent years with a further £23million being invested in nursery settings as part of our commitment to deliver first-class educational facilities across the city which will give our young people the best starts in life.

“The new replacement Riverbank School will not only be a school to accommodate the changing demographics of the area, but it will also be a first-rate community asset for this generation and future generations.”