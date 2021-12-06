Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work to build long awaited Riverbank School in Tillydrone begins

By Daniel Boal
December 6, 2021, 7:42 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 7:47 pm
Sod-cutting ceremony at new Riverbank School,
Sod-cutting ceremony at new Riverbank School,

Work has begun on a new primary school in Aberdeen after it was delayed by Covid.

A sod-cutting ceremony was held at the site of the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone today, led by the council’s education convener M Tauqeer Malik and some local pupils.

Representatives from construction company Robertson Limited, who will be in charge of the works, were also in attendance.

Expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, the replacement school is being built partially on the existing site and neighbouring St Machar School.

The project will offer capacity for families moving into new housing developments in the area, and once finished will have space for 651 youngsters.

There will also be 100 new early learning and childcare spaces.

New chapter for Tillydrone

The new school was delayed by the pandemic, meaning it will not be open next summer as originally planned.

Builders were apparently concerned about coming to the Granite City amid perceptions it was not safe after a local lockdown last summer.

However, Mr Malik hailed the sod-cutting ceremony as a “new chapter” for the area and said he was pleased work was finally under way.

An artist impression of how the school will look

He said: “Today’s ceremony sees the beginning of a new chapter in the local community and our ongoing commitment to putting learning and empowerment in at the heart of communities across the city through the provision of a modern schools’ estate.

“Once completed our new school will provide a capacity for a total of 651 pupils, a 3G seven-a-side football pitch and external outdoor play and learning facilities.

“We have also ensured that the design of the new school is flexible in order to respond to any possible changes in the needs of the pupils, community or in the local demographic profile in future.”

New schools programme

Aberdeen City Council has committed £100million to a school building programme, with Riverbank just one of several projects which also include Milltimber and Torry.

Councillor Marie Boulton, convener of the capital programme committee, said: “We have invested tens of millions in new schools in recent years with a further £23million being invested in nursery settings as part of our commitment to deliver first-class educational facilities across the city which will give our young people the best starts in life.

“The new replacement Riverbank School will not only be a school to accommodate the changing demographics of the area, but it will also be a first-rate community asset for this generation and future generations.”

