Aberdeenshire Council continues resilience support ahead of Storm Barra

As the north-east attempts to recover from the aftermath of Storm Arwen and homes finally have power restored – provisions have been put in place ahead of Storm Barra.

Just days after Storm Arwen battered the north-east, cutting off water and power to thousands of homes across the region, yellow weather warnings have been issued ahead of another named storm.

Weather experts have urged residents to prepare and brace themselves for a second bout of bad weather.

Forecasters in Ireland have named the spell of harsh weather Storm Barra, as they warn of potential disruption to travel.

In response to Storm Arwen and in anticipation of Storm Barra, Aberdeenshire Council has pulled together resources to try and help those who will be affected the worst.

Welfare centres and community facilities

The information below outlines the support available from Monday to Wednesday this week:

Banff and Buchan

Deveron Centre, Banff: 07:00-20:00 (Mon/Tue); 07:00-21:00 (Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFI and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Fraserburgh Sports & Community Centre: 07:00-21:30 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Buchan

Peterhead Community Centre: 07:00-21:00 (Mon-Wed; 09:00 opening on Tue) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

MACBI, Mintlaw: 10:00-15:00 (Mon-Wed) Hot food, drinks to anyone without power

Formartine

Balmedie Leisure Centre: 09:00-20:00 (Mon-Wed) Hot food until 16:00, tea/coffee and showers

Ellon Community Campus: 06:00-21:00 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Turriff Swimming Pool: 13:00-21:00 (Mon); 7:00-12:30 and 15:00-21:00 (Tue/Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Garioch

Inverurie Community Campus: 06:00-21:30 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Westhill Swimming Pool: 09:30-21:00 (Mon/Tue); 06:00-21:00 (Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Sauchen/Cluny (opposite village notice board and bus stop): 08:00-22:00 (Mon only) Catering van

Kincardine and Mearns

Portlethen Swimming Pool: 15:00-20:30 (Mon); 07:00-21:00 (Tue/Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Stonehaven Leisure Centre: 06:30-21:00 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Mearns Community Campus: 17:00-21:30 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Marr

Aboyne Community Centre: 07:00-20:30 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Alford Community Campus: 06:30-21:30 (Mon and Wed; closed Tue) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Banchory Sports Village: 06:00-21:00 (Mon-Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Huntly Swimming Pool: 07:30-20:30 (Mon); 11:00-19:00 (Tue); 09:00-20:15 (Wed) Showers for residents without power, WiFi and mobile/device charging (no cost)

Aboyne car park (by the green): 08:00-22:00 (Mon only) Catering van

All Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities are open as normal. Hot showers are still available at leisure facilities for residents who still need them and WiFi and mobile phone/device charging is available. There are no charges for this support.

A helpline has also been set up for anyone in Aberdeenshire who needs assistance, people can call 0808 196 3384 8.45am-5pm.

Schools

The latest information on school opening arrangements can be found online.