Nicola Sturgeon to update parliament as Scotland records highest Omicron cases

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update on the emerging Omicron situation after the daily cases of the new variant reached their highest.

The first minister is expected to brief ministers in parliament today and give further details on plans to tackle the spread of Omicron ahead of the festive period.

There are now a total of 71 Omicron cases across the country – with the biggest increase seen yesterday, when 23 people had tested positive for the little-understood strain.

Concerns about the rapid transmission of the new Covid variant has already led to the vaccine booster programme to be expanded and speeded up.

Scots have also been urged to “redouble efforts” to fight the virus to ensure communities can enjoy Christmas as Ms Sturgeon warned Omicron could be more contagious.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The focus of today’s briefing will undoubtedly be the spread of the Omicron strain and the current Covid situation across Scotland as cases of the new variant continue to rise.

As of today, all international arrivals will need to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter the UK, so it is likely Ms Sturgeon will further expand on plans to tackle the spread of the virus.

It is also possible that she will take the chance to discuss the country’s response to the recent devastating impact of Storm Arwen – in the wake of its successor, Storm Barra.

Just a week after Scotland – and particularly the north-east – was battered by the gale-speed winds of Storm Arwen, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and wind.

The alert will be in force from 11am until 11.59pm today.

Thousands of people were left without power in the aftermath of the first named storm, with Storm Barra now expected to again cause disruption to travel and electricity supply.

How can I watch the update?

The first minister will take the stand in parliament to update MSPs at around 2pm today.

The meeting will be available on Scottish Parliament TV and BBC Scotland where people can watch it live as it happens.