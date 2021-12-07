RGU Graduations: Aberdeen Performing Arts chief Jane Spiers says honorary degree is ‘one of the pinnacle’ achievements of her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RGU Graduations: Aberdeen Performing Arts chief Jane Spiers says honorary degree is ‘one of the pinnacle’ achievements of her life

By Daniel Boal
December 7, 2021, 8:32 pm
Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts Jane Spiers - Doctor of Letters. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts Jane Spiers - Doctor of Letters. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

The outgoing boss of Aberdeen Performing Arts has said she will “treasure forever” the moment she was given an honorary degree.

Jane Spiers was today made an honorary Doctor of Letters during the Robert Gordon University’s winter graduation ceremony.

Chancellor Dame Evelyn Glennie – herself an award-winning percussionist – conferred the honorary award upon her friend.

It was given in recognition of her achievements – including spearheading two of the award-winning True North and Granite Noir festivals – and dedication to the north-east’s creative sector.

Ms Spiers, who will step down as chief executive of APA in the spring, also oversaw the renovation and restoration of the Music Hall, where the ceremony was held.

“It is one of the pinnacle achievements of my life”

In 2019, Aberdeen Performing Arts were named Business of the Year in the north-east at the Northern Star Awards, and Ms Spiers was given a lifetime achievement award.

Before this, she was the first chief executive of Horsecross Arts, bringing together Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre.

She also led the redevelopment of the Tolbooth, Stirling’s Centre for Music and the Arts, which won the Crown Estates Conservation Award for the best work of restoration and adaptation in the UK.

Jane Spiers – Doctor of Letters. Pic: Kath Flannery

In 2017, Ms Spiers was made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier said: “Jane’s vision, dedication, and masterful history of achievements makes her an inspiration to all graduates.

“The consistent positive impact Jane has gifted the north-east is validation that following your passion with resilient, conscientious effort can achieve remarkable things.”

“It’s a moment I’ll treasure forever”

Having led such a varied and adventurous, she was proud to share this day with students starting their careers as her own begins to wind down.

She said: “It’s such a great privilege to receive this honorary doctorate from Robert Gordon University, a university with deep roots in the city and the north-east, and a university that nurtures creative thinking and entrepreneurship.

“Out of all the things I have done, it is one of the pinnacle achievements of my life – it has been so emotional to here in my place of work looking out at my family and my work family and getting the chance to share it with them all.

“I’ve spent my working life in the arts, and so it was extra special to receive my honorary doctorate from Dame Evelyn Glennie in the Music Hall. It’s a moment I’ll treasure forever.”

She was joined at the ceremony by her three children and her partner – who will continue celebrating over the weekend when one of her daughters pick up their own masters degree in Glasgow.

