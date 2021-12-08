‘Aberdeen is facing a crisis’: Children’s charity makes a plea for donations amid ‘astronomical’ increase in demand for winter clothes

An Aberdeen charity has made a desperate plea for donations to help an “astronomical” number of children in need of winter clothing.

AberNecessities has launched a “heartbreaking” appeal for support after a “mind-blowing” surge in applications from people struggling to make ends meet during the colder months.

Since its launch in 2019, the charity has been a pillar of strength to more than 5,000 disadvantaged families and children across the north-east.

However, there has been a “huge” rise in demand for specific items this winter – such as jackets, scarves and pyjamas – with more than 50 applications still in the pipeline.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire facing a ‘devastating’ crisis

With a 200% increase in requests for clothes in just one week, charity founder Danielle Flecher-Horn described the situation as a “devastating crisis” for the city.

She is now calling for people to “spare a thought for the less fortunate” and donate pre-loved items to help dozens of children in need.

She said: “We are currently dealing with a huge crisis in the city; it’s very real and simply devastating.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think that children can’t enjoy little things like walking to school, playing outside with their friends, and for some – even going to bed, all because they don’t have the necessities that no child should go without.

“The pandemic continues to have a huge impact on households across the country and we are seeing many families having to make a choice between heating or eating.

“A winter jacket, a pair of cosy socks and a set of pyjamas may seem like a simple and basic essential but sadly, these are beyond the reach of many families we support, especially this year.”

“As Christmas fast approaches and we enter the season of goodwill we are calling on this fantastic community to please spare a thought for those less fortunate and to help us in any way they can. As ever, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.”

People are asked to donate only clothes in perfect condition, which should be clean and organised by age and gender. They can be sent directly to AberNecessities‘s headquarters on Howe Moss Road in Dyce.