‘Aberdeen is facing a crisis’: Children’s charity makes a plea for donations amid ‘astronomical’ increase in demand for winter clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

‘Aberdeen is facing a crisis’: Children’s charity makes a plea for donations amid ‘astronomical’ increase in demand for winter clothes

By Denny Andonova
December 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 11:59 am
AberNecessities is appealing for people to help children in the north-east by donating winter clothing.
AberNecessities is appealing for people to help children in the north-east by donating winter clothing.

An Aberdeen charity has made a desperate plea for donations to help an “astronomical” number of children in need of winter clothing.

AberNecessities has launched a “heartbreaking” appeal for support after a “mind-blowing” surge in applications from people struggling to make ends meet during the colder months.

Since its launch in 2019, the charity has been a pillar of strength to more than 5,000 disadvantaged families and children across the north-east.

However, there has been a “huge” rise in demand for specific items this winter – such as jackets, scarves and pyjamas – with more than 50 applications still in the pipeline.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire facing a ‘devastating’ crisis

With a 200% increase in requests for clothes in just one week, charity founder Danielle Flecher-Horn described the situation as a “devastating crisis” for the city.

She is now calling for people to “spare a thought for the less fortunate” and donate pre-loved items to help dozens of children in need.

She said: “We are currently dealing with a huge crisis in the city; it’s very real and simply devastating.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think that children can’t enjoy little things like walking to school, playing outside with their friends, and for some – even going to bed, all because they don’t have the necessities that no child should go without.

Co-founder Michelle Herd, founder Danielle Flecher-Horn and little Albie Horn outside the AberNecessities headquarters on Howe Moss Road, Dyce. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

“The pandemic continues to have a huge impact on households across the country and we are seeing many families having to make a choice between heating or eating.

“A winter jacket, a pair of cosy socks and a set of pyjamas may seem like a simple and basic essential but sadly, these are beyond the reach of many families we support, especially this year.”

“As Christmas fast approaches and we enter the season of goodwill we are calling on this fantastic community to please spare a thought for those less fortunate and to help us in any way they can.  As ever, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.”

People are asked to donate only clothes in perfect condition, which should be clean and organised by age and gender. They can be sent directly to AberNecessities‘s headquarters on Howe Moss Road in Dyce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal